The 'new Lamine Yamal' appears to have arrived in the Premier League

Yohanna did not need long to make his mark in Swedish football. In just 18 matches in all competitions, he scored five goals and provided four assists for AIK.

Headlines followed in April during the Allsvenskan match against Halmstad, when he scored the late winner in the 83rd minute. After hitting the post with a gilt-edged chance in the first half, Yohanna made amends by beating two defenders and drilling the ball past the goalkeeper.

"I always want to go forward as soon as I get the ball," said Yohanna after his eye-catching display. "I know I am good in one-on-one situations."

That display made a huge impression on his own team-mates. AIK winger Taha Ayari summed it up neatly: "He is just like Lamine Yamal, wow! Sometimes I genuinely do not know what he is going to do, when he is running back and forth and doing all sorts. Then I just drop back and let him do his thing."

Even the experienced goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt agreed with the remark that you should "just let him do his thing" and added: "Everyone can see that he has enormous X-factor."

Having joined AIK midway through the season last July, Yohanna was eased into the starting XI. He started only three of his six league matches, and the talented youngster was used as a left winger and left-back.

"I had to adapt to the intensity of the game. The fact I was allowed to play in other positions was difficult, but I think that as a footballer you cannot say that you should only play in a certain position. So I stayed calm. I knew my time would come as long as I kept working hard."

This season he had become a regular in the starting XI and had set his sights on the league's top scorer title before leaving for Brighton seven weeks after the start of the season.