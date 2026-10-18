Football on trial: How FA Cup winner and Eredivisie champion Ronnie Stam found himself serving seven years in prison

Long before Dutch, French and Belgian authorities arrested him as part of a huge raid; before he was boasting of controlling vast quantities of cocaine and mind-blowing sums of money in encrypted messages; before grenades and bullets were launched at his house; before gambling addiction and debts took hold of his life, Ronnie Stam was a homegrown star in Breda.

Born in the Noord-Brabant city, just a short drive from the Belgian border, the tough-tackling defender first joined NAC’s youth academy at the age of eight, and was picked up by Feyenoord a few years later. Rising through the youth ranks for club and country, he returned to NAC and made his Eredivisie debut as an 18-year-old in a 4-0 win over AZ in May 2003.

Across six seasons with the club, Stam's tenacity down the right flank established him as a fan favourite, but perhaps the biggest highlight was his phenomenal and unexpected goal after cutting in from left-back and unleashing a shot from distance in a 4-2 loss to Heracles in 2006. His reliable displays earned him a €2.5m transfer to Steve McClaren’s Twente in the summer of 2008.

Stam's career hit new heights in Enschede. In his debut campaign, Twente finished ahead of Ajax and PSV in the Eredivisie table, but second to Louis van Gaal’s AZ. Premier League clubs began hovering, but Stam stayed to help Twente make history. In the final game of the 2009-10 campaign, the Tukkers beat NAC to secure their first-ever Eredivisie title, finishing just a point ahead of Martin Jol’s Ajax. After the game in Breda, the NAC supporters gave Stam a glowing standing ovation as he strolled around the empty field clapping back.

Eager for a new challenge, he had the chance to join Ajax as a replacement for Gregory van der Wiel until that transfer to Bayern Munich fell apart, so he moved to Premier League side Wigan instead. It wasn’t an easy move as Twente demanded that Stam give up his contractually agreed percentage of the transfer fee, though he refused, took legal action and won. The club appealed to the Higher Court in Arnhem but lost again and Stam kept the €150,000.

At Wigan, Stam spent three seasons with Martinez’s ambitious, attack-minded team alongside the likes of Hugo Rodallega, Victor Moses, Maynor Figueroa and Arouna Kone. "Ronnie is a player who truly comes from the Dutch school. Technically and tactically, he is one of the better players here," Martinez once said of him in 2010, calling for him to be given a chance with the national team. "He dares to play football and, as a right midfielder, has the most crosses of the entire squad to his name."

While Wigan regularly flirted with relegation - finishing 16th and 15th before going down in 2013 - one of their many highlights came at Wembley in that last chaotic season. A Ben Watson goal in the dying stages of the FA Cup final saw the Latics shock the likes of Sergio Aguero, Carlos Tevez, David Silva and Yaya Toure to win the first major trophy in the club’s history, though Stam missed out due to injury.

After Wigan’s relegation, he moved to Belgian side Standard Liege - a turbulent two-year stint he later described as "a hornet's nest". Seeking refuge, he returned home to help NAC’s bid for promotion back to the Eredivisie in 2015-16.

Stam played a key role as his hometown club reached the play-offs, but defeat to Willem II in the final meant they had to wait another year to return to the top-flight. That was enough for Stam, though, as chronic hip issues forced him to retire at 32.

"As a young child, I had many dreams. They have all come true," he said. "I played at the top level, won trophies, and made great transfers. My final dream was to return to NAC. That came true last year. I genuinely enjoyed it immensely. It was fantastic to play in Breda in front of my own fans.

"I was born with a bad hip and I have been having more and more trouble with it lately. The doctors have said that if it is no longer necessary, I should stop thinking about my body. I can absolutely still compete at the highest level, but I also feel that I have to work harder and harder to maintain that level. My body is rebelling. That is why I have made this decision."

By then, Stam’s parents were under suspicion of money laundering after police found €40,000 in cash stuffed in bags behind their washing machine. They also found a BMW X5 worth €50,000 that had been paid for in cash despite the parents living on government benefits. They claimed the money was given to them by Stam while he was still earning big wages from football and were cleared of all charges.