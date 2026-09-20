Rene Higuita: The wild goalkeeper who became friends with Pablo Escobar and spent months in prison after a kidnapping
Rene Higuita is many things to many people. His name conjures in the minds of some the image of the wild-haired goalkeeper flicking his legs behind his head to save a shot against England at Wembley. Others see him as a phenomenon and the daring symbol of Colombian football's golden era. In some circles, he is a disappointing figure who publicly embraced history’s most notorious drug lord during the country's darkest era, and spent months in prison after being roped into a kidnapping.
Higuita describes himself as a "perfectly imperfect human being", while former team-mate Carlos Valderrama says: "Yes, he is crazy. He's mad, but he's a good madman."
To millions of South Americans, including the kidnap victim, he is a hero.
He is the unique, impulsive shot stopper who scored over 40 goals, changed FIFA rules, and played middleman for Pablo Escobar. Football hadn't seen anything like him before and it hasn't seen anything like him since.
A unique goalkeeper in a golden era
Raised by his grandmother from a young age following the death of his mother, Higuita began playing football on the streets of Medellin. He started off as a forward, but his trajectory changed during a local tournament when his school team's goalkeeper suffered an injury. Higuita was picked to stand between the posts, and his team won the competition. From then on, he was a goalkeeper, but the striker's instinct never left him.
He wasn't a first-team regular in his brief spell at Millonarios, his first professional club, but the few appearances he made convinced Atletico Nacional to snap him up in 1986.
Signed as a backup keeper, his debut came as a surprise even to him. Higuita was sitting on the bench as the second half of a match kicked off, but he was lured away by the smell of fried pork. While he was chowing down, Atletico's goalkeeper had been sent off and a manhunt for the reserve was underway.
“I heard the stadium announcer say: 'Mr. Jose Rene Higuita is requested on the Atletico Nacional bench,’” he later recalled. “I ran out, and [Anibal] Ruiz, the coach, said: 'Hey, Higuita, you son of a bitch! What's wrong with you? Get on the field!'
"The worst part is that I was a standout player in those 30-odd minutes I played, and then Carrabs went to Junior de Barranquilla and I became the starter."
At 5'9", he was hardly a physically imposing goalkeeper, but Higuita was as bold and bombastic as the dark curling mane that draped down his shoulders suggested. He mauled everything that came near his box: sprinting out to challenge strikers head-on; throwing himself into a mix of attackers and defenders to catch crosses; and pouncing across his line to slap shots away.
Higuita would come running out of his box, steal the ball, dribble past an opponent or two, pass to a team-mate and keep running. Soon, he was up at the opponent's box alongside Atletico's forwards and being chased down by defenders.
His ability to save penalties was impressive enough, but nobody had ever seen a goalkeeper regularly score them before. He was also firing in free kicks.
Before long, stadiums filled up with people wanting to see the man dubbed 'El Loco'. "People thought he was cocky because of how he played. No, that's how he was," Valderrama said.
The pinnacle for Atletico Nacional came in 1989 when they broke Colombia's Copa Libertadores final curse. Two years on from America de Cali's third consecutive defeat in the continental decider, it looked like the jinx would continue as Atletico lost the first-leg 2-0 to Olimpia in Paraguay. They struck twice in the second half of the return in Bogota to take it to a penalty shootout.
What followed solidified Higuita's status as a legend.
He saved Olimpia's first penalty, and it was 3-3 by the time the goalkeeper stepped up to take Atletico’s fifth.
He buried it, but Olimpia scored and it went to sudden death.
Again, Higuita saved the first, but team-mate Felipe Perez missed his.
Higuita saved the next one, but Gildardo Gomez failed to bury his, too.
Higuita saved the one after that, but defender Luis Carlos Perea sent his over the bar.
Finally, Leonel Alvarez scored to win the shootout 5-4 and Atletico became the first ever Colombian side to win the competition.
Later that year, Higuita and Co. faced European champions AC Milan in the Intercontinental Cup. The South Americans matched the likes of Marco van Basten, Carlo Ancelotti, Frank Rijkaard, Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi until the 118th minute, when Alberico Evani broke the deadlock.
It was a great leap forward for the nation's game, and another would come a year later. Higuita was one of nine Atletico players named in the Colombia squad for the World Cup, with Francisco Maturana coaching club and country simultaneously.
It was Colombia's second appearance at the tournament and the first time they had qualified in 28 years. Flying high after starting with a 2-0 win against UAE, they came crashing down as a 1-0 defeat to Yugoslavia left them needing a point against West Germany. Higuita did not shy away on the grand stage, he was his typical reckless self despite being up against European giants and the South Americans pulled off a late equaliser.
In the next round, against Cameroon, the danger of Higuita's irrepressibly impulsive style was exposed. It was an exciting last-16 tie, but both goalkeepers were unbeatable until the second half of extra-time when Roger Milla fired past Higuita and went dancing towards the corner flag. Two minutes later, Higuita had the ball at his feet halfway up Colombia's half and passed to Atletico co-star Carlos Perea, who miscued his attempt to play it back. With Milla bearing down, Higuita tried to recover but was caught and stumbled, eventually throwing himself at Milla's heels in a vain attempt to stop him from rolling the ball into the net.
It was an embarrassing end to the campaign, but Maturana and his men received an incredible welcome when they landed back home.
The Pablo Escobar links
Atletico Nacional had dominated South American football and supplied Colombia's greatest ever national team and manager. Well and truly among the elite, they had accomplished the dream of one extremely influential figure: Pablo Escobar.
Due to the opportunities for money laundering and match-fixing, Cartel cash had flooded Colombian football long before Escobar reached the height of his power in the late 1980s. But when 'El Patron' took charge of Atletico Nacional with the aim of restoring the club as the pride of Medellin, there was an increase in intimidation and assassinations.
In 1988 referee Armando Perez was kidnapped and held for 20 hours by a group of men claiming to represent six teams, including Atletico Nacional. The following year, six months after Atletico won the Libertadores, referee Alvaro Ortega was shot 10 times following a match involving Escobar's other team, Deportivo Medellin. A hitman nicknamed Popeye claimed he was beside Escobar when he ordered that Ortega, a 32-year-old father of two, be found and killed. That incident resulted in the league campaign being cancelled with no champion crowned. Two years later, Atletico won their first Colombian league title in 10 years.
Determined to bring down Escobar's empire, Colombian authorities investigated contacts between the drug lord and Higuita around 1990. There were reports of a private meeting in Escobar's country estate and the attention increased in 1991 when the goalkeeper visited him in La Catedral – the personal prison Escobar built and served his four-year sentence in with the government's approval.
When leaving the luxurious property, Higuita was asked by a journalist if he was friends with Escobar. "Yes," was the reply. "I think there's nothing weird about it and I don't owe anyone anything. You journalists create the headlines. You're the ones who fix or ruin our country's image."
"How is Mr Pablo?" came the follow-up question. “Fortunately, very well."
"Before Pablo Escobar was known as the drug lord, Pablo Escobar was a congressman," he recounts in the Netflix documentary Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion. "He campaigned and when he was campaigning, I met him. When no one would admit it, I said: 'Yes, he's my friend'."
Higuita has always denied the police's accusations that he was involved in criminal activity, but the association continues to affect him. In July this year, a court in Colombia ordered a house belonging to Higuita be seized because of its origins. Higuita paid money and traded two apartments to acquire it from brothers William and Gerardo Moncada in 1992, Escobar associates who the drug lord ordered killed that year.
"Had I known that house had that origin, I would never have done any business there," he said. "I didn't know about that history either."
The kidnapping
In May 1993, a teenage girl named Marcela was being driven to school in Medellin when, by her account, two motorcycles pulled up and made the car stop. They pulled the driver out, stepped into the vehicle and drove away. She was taken to a house and locked up in a room for a month.
"The same men with motorcycles got in and took me," she said. "They made me sit on the floor of the car. I couldn't see a thing."
She added: "I think it was in the city, but I never knew for sure. I had no idea what was around me.
"I never had the chance to communicate with my family that month. I listened to the radio a lot because maybe they'd talk about me in the news or something. I had no idea how many [kidnappers] there were, what they were doing or if they were outside keeping watch.
"Every day, I was afraid they'd do something to me. That they would abuse me, that I wouldn't live to tell the story. Every day, I was afraid."
Shortly after the kidnapping, Higuita got a phone call from the Atletico Nacional president, who told him: "An avid fan of Atletico has a problem." According to Higuita, he asked what it had to do with him and was told: "You are someone who is known and respected, and you're going to be the go-between so that nothing happens to the girl."
Higuita's response: "If I can help with that and it is within my possibilities, count me in."
Of course, this was not simply an "avid fan". The kidnap victim was the daughter of Luis Carlos Molina Yepes, a local banker, a major investor in Atletico Nacional and a well-known money launderer for Pablo Escobar and the Medellin Cartel. (Two years after this incident, Molina and three others would be convicted for their roles in the 1986 assassination of El Espectador editor Guillermo Cano. The others had the convictions overturned on appeal, but Molina had to serve his sentence of 16 years and eight months.)
Things had turned sour between Molina and Escobar, so the latter allegedly ordered the kidnapping of Marcela and demanded $3 million in ransom.
After a month, Higuita was called in to meet the banker and arrange the details. "At that time, we used cassettes, and they recorded the call between the kidnappers and the family," Higuita remembers.
Fearing police involvement or a betrayal, the kidnappers demanded that the Colombia star be the only one they deal with. "If I see a cop near your house, you know what will happen to the girl," the kidnappers warned.
Higuita explained: "It was going to be easier to fix things that way without putting the girl at risk than maybe them telling the authorities and suffering retaliation. So, I think that's why he called me, for things to be done very quietly, with the guarantee that they wouldn't use the police, that they wouldn't tell anyone, because he wanted to protect the girl."
No good deed goes unpunished
Taking the ransom money, Higuita went home and waited for the next development, telling his wife: "Honey, I'm gonna do this. I can't ignore this situation."
Eventually, some men came to meet him. There was no sign of Marcela, but the money was taken away while one gang member stayed at Higuita's home all night. Early the next afternoon, the call came and Higuita left with the man.
At this time, Marcela was finally let out of the room and put in a car. "I left without taking a bath, in ragged clothes," she said.
Marcela was driven to a spot outside of a university, told to get out and go to the car in front.
Higuita got out of his car and the national team hero was immediately swamped by students demanding autographs. When Marcela went up to him, he didn't realise who she was and told her to wait because he was busy signing things. When he finally realised who she was, he swooped her up, threw her into his car and drove away.
Marcela said: "He was also scared, I'm sure we both were. From there, he drove like a mad man to my parent's house. He drove on sidewalks and ran red lights. He was utterly terrified and excited.
"Little by little, on the way I asked: why him? He explained that he was doing us a big favour and that his only goal at the time was to get me home safely. So much so that on the way we ran into a relative of mine, when I saw that family member I told him: 'Stop, it's so-and-so!'
"'Stop? Are you crazy? I'm taking you straight home!'"
A party erupted at the family home after Higuita returned with Marcela. According to the goalkeeper, the child's father handed him a chunk of money estimated to be around $50,000. He says he tried several times to reject it, but the family insisted he accept the cash as a token of gratitude.
Later, Higuita was summoned to the prosecutor's office with the expectation that he would tell his side of the story and be on his way. He spent the next nine months in prison.
Prosecutors said Higuita had profited from his role in the kidnapping and therefore had violated a law that had just come into effect that year. He insisted he had no intention of profiting and that he put his life at risk solely to save the girl.
Those charges were eventually dropped, but police wanted more. Pablo Escobar had escaped his luxurious personal prison in mid-1992 and was still on the loose. Hoping he would reveal where the narco-terrorist was hiding, police put Higuita through intense interrogation.
"They told me to hand in Pablo and I wouldn’t have to go to jail,” he recounted. “Then they started mistreating me, calling me motherf*cker and son of a bitch, saying I'd rot in jail."
Marcela was astounded to see her rescuer portrayed in the daily news as part of Escobar’s kidnapping and drug-trafficking empire. The psychological toll of his imprisonment was immense. The conditions were bleak, and after one or two visits, Higuita told his wife to stop taking the kids to see him, unable to bear the thought of them seeing their father in such a state.
So much more than the scorpion kick
While Higuita languished in jail, his national teammates were out making history. In September 1993, Colombia destroyed Argentina 5-0 in Buenos Aires to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.
As the stadium emptied, the players hit the dressing room chanting Higuita's name. They constantly called for his release and paid homage to him at every opportunity, dedicating the victory to their imprisoned brother.
Pablo Escobar was gunned down by Colombian authorities in December 1993. Not long after that, Higuita was released without conviction and made his return to the Colombia squad.
While filming an advert in Colombia, he came up with the idea of his famous scorpion kick. After two years of his team-mates lobbing balls his way and him flicking his legs up to kick them away, he decided it was time to unleash it on the world.
In 1995 in a friendly against England at Wembley, he pulled it off. It was an iconic moment in international football and the definitive image of his career, but it is perhaps the least interesting part of Rene Higuita's story.