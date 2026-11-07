REBELS: Zico - the Brazil and Flamengo legend who took on football's establishment

There is no shortage of special connections between players and clubs. But Zico's connection with Flamengo? That's different. It's unlike anything out there in world football.

"My farewell will be colored with gratitude," former Fluminense president Francisco Horta once said, "for being able to say with conviction, like so many others: I saw Zico play."

If you supported Flamengo during the 70s and 80s, the truth is that you saw Zico play a lot. Including friendlies, he played over 700 games for his boyhood team and scored more than 500 goals. With Zico leading the charge, Flamengo enjoyed the best period in the club's history, including a crowning achievement in 1981 when they beat giants Liverpool in the Intercontinental Cup. At that point, Zico and Flamengo were on top of the world.

Yet the goals and trophies weren't why Zico endeared himself to supporters; it was how he won them and what he represented to all of them.

"Flamengo isn't just about ability, about knowing how to play," he told FIFA years after his career ended. "There are days when the ball doesn't bounce your way, and that's when you've got to use your grit, your willpower. Give it every last drop of sweat."

And that didn't just apply to life on the pitch. All throughout his playing career, Zico was outspoken in his quest to establish a union for professional footballers in Brazil. He was one of the founding members of the Associação Profissional dos Atletas de Futebol, which became the Rio de Janeiro players' union in 1979. He later went on to succeed Ze Mario as its president. His goals? To improve conditions for footballers, and not just the ones at the very top like him. His platform centered around the thousands of players at the bottom of the pyramid who were playing for little but needed a lot.

"In Brazil there are 5,000 players who earn little," he told El Grafico in 1981, "Fifty who earn well and five who earn very well. That isn't fair."

Even today, long after his career ended, the treatment of those on the bottom of the pyramid remains a passion of Zico's. Despite all of the money that has been injected into football, there are still some issues with how it trickles down, particularly to the poorest Brazilians who are playing for much more than just their own professional dreams.

"It's different now," Zico said. "Now, there's a concern about the boy becoming a professional and starting to earn money to help his family. Sometimes, even that basic food basket that should be for the boy ends up being for the whole family. Values have changed, haven't they?"

It isn't common to see players at the very top fighting for those below them. They often have a status quo to protect. Zico was never concerned with that, even in the busiest moments of his legendary career.

"I've always had the independence to say what I think and what I feel," he told Reuters in 2015. "I never worried about my image and nobody ever told me what to say."

A lot has been said, though, about Zico's career with Brazil, which includes plenty of highs, but not the ultimate one.