Nine months to Brazil 2027: From commercial ambitions to breakout stars like Clara Serrajordi, six big questions facing the Women's World Cup

It is Sept. 24, 2026, which means that in exactly nine months, Brazil will kick off the 2027 Women’s World Cup against an opponent still to be determined at the legendary Maracanã. The matchup is unfinished. The stage could hardly be bigger.

The biggest tournament in women’s soccer is inching closer at a time when women’s sports are enjoying a commercial surge. Team valuations across the NWSL and WNBA are soaring, sponsors are investing and the financial rewards for some of the biggest stars are beginning to reflect that momentum. Trinity Rodman’s new Washington Spirit deal is reportedly worth more than $2 million annually, including bonuses - a sign of how quickly the ceiling is rising.

Brazil 2027 offers an opportunity to take that growth to an even bigger audience. The first Women’s World Cup in South America will bring the sport’s leading players to a country whose identity is inseparable from soccer. For established stars, it is a chance to cement their legacies. For emerging talents such as Taina Maranhão and Clara Serrajordi, it could be the moment they become household names.

Yet a successful World Cup will take more than rising valuations and a famous setting. Can the commercial interest translate into packed stadiums and lasting support? Will local and traveling fans be able to afford to be part of it? And how widely will the benefits reach beyond the teams and players already commanding attention?

Brazil 2027 should be a celebration of how far the women’s game has come - and an opportunity to push it further. With nine months to go, GOAL examines six of the biggest questions shaping what comes next.