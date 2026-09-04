More than just Alexia Putellas! London City Lionesses show star-studded squad can be WSL threat as Man Utd get glimpse of long road ahead

That the first game of the new Women's Super League season pitted London City Lionesses and Manchester United against one another was certainly interesting. While the club from the capital are very aggressive in the transfer market, with billionaire owner Michele Kang not holding back in her bid to propel the division's only independent club to the top, United have changed tact this summer, opting for more investment and trust in young talent as part of what they have described as a "sustainable" vision. Those differences were evident on the pitch on Friday night at Hayes Lane as London City emerged 2-1 winners, the scoreline flattering the toothless Red Devils.

Eyes have been on London City more than ever before this summer. Signing Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner likely to win a third in a few weeks, plus an England icon in Mary Earps will do that. The high-profile pair were two of eight additions made by Kang and co in the off-season, with four-time Champions League winner Mapi Leon and flying France winger Kadidiatou Diani among the other stand-outs.

United have been much quieter. Indeed, the noisiest movements regarded the head coach, with Marc Skinner agreeing to mutually terminate his contract and Eva Olid, who won an unprecedented league title in Scotland last season with Hearts, appointed as his replacement. Her focus is on developing young talent and implementing a dynamic and attacking style, one that will excite fans and players alike. But time and patience will be needed for that to bear fruit, something that was never more evident than on Friday night.

It took United all of 78 minutes to muster a shot as London City's star-studded squad quietened questions over whether or not all this talent can come together to play as a team, one genuinely capable of competing at the top of the WSL.