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MLS Roundup: Lionel Messi shows his class, Seattle Sounders are back for real, and Charlotte FC will be a playoff nightmare

Messi brought Miami back to winning ways, and Toronto FC proved that there is life in Canada yet

Tom Hindle

  • Who really thought Messi would give it all up after calling it quits on his Argentina career midweek? No, that was never going to happen, really. Even if this is now certainly the final days of the GOAT's career, he remains the best player in this league. And so he proved, less than four days removed from an emotionally charged Argentina farewell friendly against Benin. He scored a couple and was involved in a couple more as Inter Miami finally returned to winning ways in MLS.

    Elsewhere, the playoff picture is getting clearer. The bad teams are actively bad at this point. The good teams are objectively good. And some intriguing inter-conference matchups - hello, Seattle Sounders vs. New England Revolution - showed that you'd be foolish to predict anything in this league.

    And since we're here, a fun hypothetical. Yes, Sporting KC are the worst team in MLS. But where would they be if Andre Luiz - averaging over a goal per game since his arrival - had signed, say, a month earlier? Makes you think... GOAL runs down all of the major storylines from MLS after a gripping Saturday evening slate.

  • Toronto FC make magic happen

    Toronto FC v CF Montreal
    Getty Images Sport

    Djordje Mihailovic scored the winner for Toronto against Montreal.

    You'd be forgiven for not paying all that much attention to MLS North of the Border - especially in the East. Vancouver have been as tidy as advertised in the West, and, noise about relocation aside, are certainly favorites to win their conference. And so we are left with Toronto and Montreal. Toronto are the compelling case here, if only because they continue to spend big without all that much direction. Indeed, this year they have been a club of moments, not consistency. And in a derby of sorts - the quite wonderfully named "Canadian Clasique" - between the two sides, Toronto enjoyed the better of, well, the moments.

    Trailing until the 92nd minute, Robin Fraser's side found life in second-half stoppage time. Lewis Morgan grabbed the first with a classy volley at the back post. Djordje Mihailovic, who has struggled so much due to injury this season, bagged the second, sending the home fans into raptures. Toronto will need more of those moments, then.

  • Inter Miami keep momentum going

    Inter Miami CF v D.C. United
    Getty Images Sport

    Suarez has continued to provide goals and assists for Inter Miami despite signing a surprise one-year extension

    The first question is: did Luis Suarez mean this?

    The second question is: who cares?

    Suarez continues to score goals for Inter Miami, despite surprising many by signing a one-year extension with the club last winter. This is, in fact, his best season in MLS yet. He scored twice and assisted another as the Herons finally got back to winning ways in league play. There isn't really all that much different - tactically, at least - in the way Kily Gonzalez sets up his side compared to former Miami managers. It's still sort of give the ball to Messi and see what happens. But Suarez is scoring for fun, too. And a compelling win over D.C. United showed what this team might yet be capable of.

  • The Red Bulls come alive

    Red Bull New York v San Diego FC
    Getty Images Sport

    The Red Bulls have been erratic all season, but picked up a big win against equally chaotic San Diego.

    For inconsistency, see "New York Red Bulls."

    The first year of the Michael Bradley go-around was always going to be a little bit unpredictable. This is a young manager, still cutting his teeth in professional management. Bad results are inevitable. But the Red Bulls don't really make all that much sense.

    Under their new, progressive, attacking manager, they are 21st in goals per game. They're also 22nd in goals conceded. Make sense of this at your peril. Well, they scored three in the first 27 minutes against San Diego. And then it all looked mightily shaky for the remaining hour or so. Cedric Bakambu pulled one back after 60 minutes. But the Red Bulls somehow hung on. This doesn't really look all that much like so-called "Bradley ball." But this was a much-needed win.


  • Seattle get their fourth straight win

    Seattle Sounders FC v Chicago Fire FC
    Getty Images Sport

    Dejan Joveljic found the net to carry Seattle to another crucial win.

    A couple of months ago, it was all doom and gloom in Seattle. You had head coach Brian Schmetzer giving press conferences about how his MLS Next Pro call ups weren't good enough. There was injury after injury and an unprecedented 13-game winless streak. An unthinkable possibility - a season without a playoff spot - was looming.

    Yeah, so much for that. The Sounders spent a bit, sure. But, more importantly, they got everyone healthy again. The results have been plain to see. They took on a truly excellent New England Revolution side Saturday evening, and emerged with three hard-earned points, led by a wonderful goal from midseason acquisition Dejan Joveljic. They now seem well equipped to be doing their thing in the postseason. And no one will want to face them there.

  • Charlotte leave it late against Dallas

    Charlotte FC v FC Dallas
    Getty Images Sport

    Allen Saint-Maximin was on fire as Charlotte came from behind to win.

    Charlotte looked down and out after about 70 minutes. It was a terrible night for soccer at Bank of America Stadium. The conditions were awful. The crowd was sparse. Charlotte need the good vibes of their fan base to propel them towards the top of the East. This looked a night more equipped for a rain out against a good Dallas side. And Dallas did their part, scoring twice and not really looking like conceding, either.

    However, there was life from Charlotte. On the day that they announced they signed veteran Premier League midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, it was another former player from the English top flight who made the difference. Yes, Idan Toklomati will take the credit for the late brace, but it was Allen Saint-Maximin, the electric French winger who set up one of them, and simply torched the Dallas defense all night long. And if the playoffs started today (they don't), Charlotte would have home field advantage. That's a job nicely done.