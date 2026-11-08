MLS Decision Day: Is Greg Vanney's time up? LA Galaxy blow playoff spot as Nashville SC make history and Inter Miami unravel

Last week, Cristian Espinoza was distinctly noncommittal as to whether Nashville SC would set a new MLS single-season points record.

"I hope so," he remarked with a wry smile.

And, rather ironically for a side that has made this thing look so easy, there was still a bit of jeopardy. Would B.J. Callaghan go with his strongest side, or play it a bit safe against FC Cincinnati? Would he risk injury after winning the Supporters' Shield and tying Inter Miami's regular-season record of 74 points?

Well, Espinoza's hopes became reality. Callaghan started his big guns and, even if Nashville were made to work for it, a quickfire Sam Surridge double in the second half secured a 2-0 win - and a place in the record books.

It was, in truth, the highlight of an otherwise slightly tepid Decision Day. The biggest playoff drama came in Utah, where LA Galaxy capitulated and a well-drilled RSL worked their way into a wild card spot. In the East, Robert Lewandowski's Chicago Fire and the New England Revolution were left to rue missed opportunities to climb the standings.

GOAL runs down the major talking points of MLS's Decision Day...