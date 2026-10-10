Man City are the Premier League's biggest-ever villains - proven cheats deserve Anfield's wrath as Liverpool await shamed rivals

When Trent Alexander-Arnold effectively claimed that the trophies Liverpool won during Manchester City's era of unprecedented Premier League success meant more than those accumulated at the Etihad, some of Pep Guardiola's players responded with ridicule. For instance, both Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland revelled in pointing out that Alexander-Arnold had no idea what it felt like to win a treble.

"They [Liverpool] can talk as much as they want," Haaland told Sky Sports, "or he [Alexander-Arnold] can talk as much as he wants... I don't mind, but I don't know why he does that." Even if that were true, though, even if the smug striker really didn't understand Alexander-Arnold's argument, he certainly does now.

Because Liverpool's medals have only further increased in value after City were found guilty of more than 100 charges placed upon them in relation to the Premier League's financial regulations, while Haaland's are now completely worthless in the eyes of the footballing world. And both he and the rest of his team-mates will be relentlessly reminded of that fact in their first game since the verdict was confirmed, against Liverpool on Sunday.

"If they want an understanding of how angry the English game is going to be," former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said on The Overlap last week, "then Anfield will tell them. Like you would never believe. I suspect there may be banners, there will certainly be chanting. There will be a reception for them like you have never seen. It will be a brutal day." And rightly so.