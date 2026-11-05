Inter Miami's MLS Cup rivals beware - Lionel Messi is entering 'scary hours' in what could be his last dance with Luis Suarez

It's hard to tell whether Lionel Messi got lucky or not. But that's probably the point. When he rose between two New England Revolution defenders to knock a loose ball that spun tantalizingly in the air, it seemed like Messi was trying to knock the ball to himself. It looked like one of those signature moments. A flash of genius. The touch that no one else saw.

Instead, the ball deflected backwards, spinning off the Argentine's head and kindly into the path of German Berterame, who lept and nodded home. That "assist" knotted Miami's Eastern Conference clash with New England at one apiece. A wonderful second, this time a sort of goal, handed the Herons a win.

And so we have entered what only can be described as "scary hours." There are times when Messi moves beyond human footballing capacity, when this wonderful Argentine becomes something else - reaching levels of magic that cannot be rationally explained nor easily understood. There was the goal against Real Madrid, where a routine Sergio Busquets layoff became a mazing run past five of the best defensive players on the planet. There was the assist against the Netherlands, where Messi played a pass that even he, quite literally, did not see.

These days, it's something different. This is now high-effort Messi. This is the type of player that presses, runs, and wills his way to victory. The athletic capacity has waned. The legs are less active. Welcome to Leo with the handbrake off, the bit where all of the flaws in this team are forgotten thanks to the magic of one magisterial footballer.