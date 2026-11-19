Women’s football grew exponentially in the 1990s. The first Women’s World Cup took place in 1991 before the sport was added to the Olympic Games in 1996, and it was the United States that was quick to establish itself as the team to beat, winning the inaugural editions of both competitions. But there was one team in those early days that was able to beat the U.S. regularly: Norway.
Norway were the first big rival for the U.S. and remain the opponent against which the U.S. has the lowest win percentage, among those they have played more than once. In 50 encounters, the U.S. has lost a record 19 times to Norway, with 12 of those defeats coming during the 90s and another four coming in the year 2000.
One of the biggest came in 1995, when Norway overcame the reigning champions in the semi-finals of the World Cup on their way to their first, and thus far only, title. Led by the talismanic Hege Riise, later described by U.S. legend Mia Hamm as being like Andres Iniesta, it was the second major trophy in a seven-year spell that saw a nation of then-less than five million people complete international women’s football.