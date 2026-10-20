Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
NBA and Soccer GFXGOAL

'The connectivity of the sport itself' - From LeBron James to Antoine Griezmann: How superstar fans and big investments are bringing soccer and the NBA closer than ever

As the NBA season tips off, GOAL explores the famous fans, friendships and ownership stakes connecting basketball's biggest names with global soccer.

Ryan Tolmich

  • In January 2020, just 10 days before the tragic helicopter crash that claimed his life, NBA legend Kobe Bryant was on the soccer field alongside some of MLS' biggest stars. It wasn't an unfamiliar place, though. Bryant grew up loving soccer, at times, just as much as he loved basketball.

    His love began in Italy as a child and stayed with him throughout adulthood. From his AC Milan fandom to that particular January day leading youth players at LAFC's stadium, the love never really wavered.

    "To be able to fast forward to now and to see the energy put behind MLS and the support behind it, I wouldn't say it's surprising," Bryant said that day. "I've always appreciated the game and what a beautiful game it is. I knew eventually it would catch on."

    It certainly has, particularly among those who, like Bryant, watch it through the lens of basketball. Some of the NBA's biggest stars now call themselves fans of soccer's biggest names. The inverse applies, too. The fandom between basketball and soccer continues to intersect, and the connections are now stronger than ever.

    Bryant, meanwhile, always saw it that way. For him, the two sports were one and the same. The end goal was different, but the ways to get there are more similar than people realize.

    "It's the connectivity of the sport itself," Bryant said. "You have to use each other. You have to communicate with each other verbally and also through the ball itself. You have to read each other, open space for each other. There are a lot of similarities between basketball and the way that soccer is played."

    So, as the NBA season begins, GOAL looks at the fans, friendships and ownership stakes bringing the two sports closer together.

  • Soccer's biggest NBA fans

    imago-sport-1032956759.jpg
    ABACAPRESS

    Thierry Henry's friendship with Tony Parker is one of many that has developed in recent years.

    Moments after winning the World Cup, Antoine Griezmann grabbed the mic. He didn't express his love for his teammates or for France, but instead for someone else.

    "I love Derrick Rose!"

    Griezmann's admiration for the longtime NBA point guard and American sports in general is part of the reason he came to MLS this summer to join Orlando City. He expressed that by often showing up for playoff games, travelling from Madrid to Cleveland to support his favorite player. For some of soccer's biggest stars, the NBA has long been a passion, an escape that allows them to be fans of athletes they look up to, often literally.

    For some, that escape is purely a hobby. Kylian Mbappe has been among the most visible at basketball games, particularly when the NBA has headed to Europe in recent years. At any given game in London or Paris, the first few rows will be a who's who of soccer's biggest stars.

    Thierry Henry, meanwhile, has taken things a step further. His admiration for the San Antonio Spurs is well-noted, which is ironic given the team's nickname and his own Arsenal connections. That love developed due to his friendship with former Spurs star Tony Parker, and it hasn't faded as the team has built around another French star, Victor Wembanyama.

    For some, though, basketball is something more. Mexican star Carlos Vela was famously, or infamously, depending on who you ask, passionate about basketball. So much so, in fact, that he preferred it to soccer altogether.

    "I think soccer, I like to play, it feels good, I enjoy," Vela once said, "but when I finish my job, finish my game, I don’t want to look at any game. I prefer to watch the NBA.”

    He added: “You have the choice, and I said, ‘Look, Carlos, you like basketball, but be clever. You are better at soccer.'”

    The love isn't one-way, though. There is no shortage of NBA stars who feel similar excitement when watching their counterparts on the pitch.

  • The NBA's biggest soccer fans

    Washington Wizards v New York Knicks
    Getty Images Sport

    Josh Hart is the NBA's most outspoken Chelsea fan.

    On any given day, there could be a Josh Hart social media post. No matter the time, no matter the situation in his own season, the New York Knicks star might just have some thoughts on his beloved Chelsea, and those thoughts are often shared with the world.

    That did get him into trouble once. While his Knicks were in the midst of acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns, Hart posted "Uhhh.. are we serious?", setting off a firestorm. He quickly moved to clarify: he wasn't talking about Towns; he was complaining about Chelsea going behind a goal against Brighton. He may be an NBA champion, but Hart is also a diehard fan, and he takes to social media to express that, just like everyone else.

    Hart, of course, isn't alone. Stars like Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry have been spotted at games in Europe during their offseasons. Two-time MVP Steve Nash is famously a massive soccer fan, and has spent years bringing stars from both sports together through his Showdown charity matches. Bryant, too, was a big supporter, going out of his way to watch his beloved AC Milan while developing a friendship with Ronaldinho.

    And then there are the stars who arrived from Europe. LA Lakers star Luka Doncic is among the more passionate, having played for Real Madrid's basketball team while also supporting the club on the pitch. Former center Pau Gasol has a similar connection with Barcelona. Victor Wembanyama is one of 17 French players on opening-night rosters this season. As the NBA's rosters have grown more international, the connections between the two sports have become harder to miss.

    Not every connection requires a seat in the stands or a stake in a club. Sometimes, it's right there on the shirt. PSG's partnership with Jordan Brand, launched in 2018, brought Michael Jordan's Jumpman logo onto the kits of one of soccer's biggest clubs. Through shirts, sneakers and wider clothing collections, the relationship has given fans another way to embrace both sports at once.

    For some basketball stars, soccer isn't just a passion; it's an investment opportunity.

  • Branching off into ownership

    imago-sport-45045259.jpg
    Allstar

    LeBron James' investment in Liverpool was as shrewd as it gets.

    While there are a finite number of investment opportunities in traditional American sports, there are different levels of opportunity in global soccer. Want to work with one of the big dogs? Sure, but it'll cost you. Want to copy the Wrexham dream? That's possible, too. There are also opportunities closer to home to build something in a community that is meaningful to the specific investors.

    Several NBA stars have gone down that last route. While with the Houston Rockets, James Harden acquired a reported five percent stake in the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash. Giannis Antetokounmpo's soccer investments, meanwhile, span both sides of the Atlantic. The two-time NBA MVP joined Nashville SC's ownership group alongside his brothers in 2023. In February 2026, he also bought into Chelsea Women, joining an ownership group that includes Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. For Giannis, the connection now stretches across MLS and the Women's Super League. Nash was one of the early investors in the Vancouver Whitecaps in his home country of Canada before also joining the ownership group at RCD Mallorca. NBA legend Magic Johnson is a founding owner of Los Angeles FC, while Chris Paul is a part of the Angel City FC ownership group.

    It's not just the big clubs, though, as Stephon Castle helped bring soccer to Connecticut with CT United FC while Carmelo Anthony once did the same with Puerto Rico FC before the folding of the NASL. And then there's Kawhi Leonard, whose previously undisclosed investment in Rhode Island FC emerged during reporting into his off-court business dealings. His soccer investment wasn't mentioned in the NBA's findings on his salary-cap violations, though. The most famous example of soccer ownership from an NBA star was a big swing, though.

     In 2011, LeBron James acquired a minority stake in Liverpool through a marketing partnership with Fenway Sports Group. A decade later, James and business partner Maverick Carter exchanged their direct interest in Liverpool for stakes in FSG itself, the group behind the club and the Boston Red Sox. What began with one soccer club had become part of a much broader sporting portfolio.

    As usual, James' trailblazing has inspired followers, with Kevin Durant part of the PSG ownership group, as well as the Philadelphia Union, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently purchased a stake in Atletico Madrid. Larry Nance Jr. was among the NBA's biggest soccer fans, but is now among the owners of Leeds United, too.

    For NBA players, the stakes are generally small, though. There are plenty of investors who are making a deep impact in both games, though.

  • The powerbrokers in both

    Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League
    Getty Images Sport

    The Kroenke family has now lifted trophies across several sports, including soccer and the NBA.

    It's been a good few years for Stan Kroenke. In addition to the success of both the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Nuggets in recent years, Kroenke also saw Arsenal finally get over the hump, winning a long-awaited Premier League title last season. Kroenke hasn't always been the most popular man in North London, but he has now helped the club return to the Premier League mountaintop.

    Kroenke is, of course, one of the more influential figures in sports. Many of them have influence in both soccer and, in particular, the NFL. Robert Kraft, David Tepper, Arthur Blank, the Hunts - all have significant investments in both the NFL and MLS, which have always been somewhat intertwined due to the shared stadium. Meanwhile, the Glazers and Khans are among the owners to have ties to both the NFL and Premier League.

    In recent years, though, NBA owners have branched into soccer, too. Philadelphia 76ers owner David Blitzer has one of the most diverse portfolios. He owns shares of Crystal Palace, Real Salt Lake, FC Augsburg, Brondby IF and Estoril Praia, which means his investments cross into five different countries and leagues. His 76ers co-owner, Josh Harris, is also involved in Crystal Palace. Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and Golden State Warriors owner Peter Guber, meanwhile, are among the investors in LAFC.

    The next connection could be bigger still. The NBA and FIBA are working toward a proposed European basketball league, targeting a 2027 launch and attracting bids from existing soccer clubs. That could take the relationship beyond individual fans and minority investors, giving soccer clubs a direct role in building a new basketball competition.

    For investors, the allure is obvious: basketball and soccer are perhaps the two most popular global sports, ones that can be played in any country. For fans, the connection is obvious, too, and it'll only broaden as the two sports become more intertwined.