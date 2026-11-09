Jari Litmanen: The Finnish phenomenon who conquered Europe with Ajax, 'bewitched' Steven Gerrard and inspired Xavi

Ajax proved (almost) unbeatable the following season, as an extra-time defeat to Feyenoord in the KNVB Beker quarter-final was all that prevented them from securing the treble.

Ajax strolled to the league title, finishing seven points clear of Roda JC. Litmanen’s 17 goals weren’t enough to land the top scorer prize as his teenage team-mate Patrick Kluivert one-upped him, though Ronaldo was miles ahead of both with 30 for third-placed PSV.

Despite their domestic dominance, few gave Van Gaal’s young upstarts a chance in the Champions League, but they proved capable of rising to even the most terrifying challenges in their opening game of the competition.

Fabio Capello’s AC Milan were the reigning champions of Europe having demolished Cruyff’s Barcelona 4-0 in the final, and the Ajax players were star struck lining up against the likes of Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Zvonimir Boban and 1987 Ballon d'Or winner Ruud Gullit.

“The first game was at home against Milan and we felt no pressure because everyone just expected us to lose," Litmanen told FourFourTwo.

After De Boer put the hosts ahead early in the second-half, Overmars found Litmanen unmarked at the back post, and he smashed a shot past Sebastiano Rossi. Suddenly, Ajax had swagger.

The No.10 masterminded a comeback against AEK Athens two weeks later, equalising before he poked through for Kluivert to grab the winner. Then, a smart run off the ball made Litmanen an easy passing option for Davids, and he slammed in an 85th-minute equaliser against Salzburg.

Two minutes into the return clash with Milan at San Siro, the maestro raced ahead of the Rossoneri defenders to control a De Boer ball and bury it, sending the Dutch side on the way to another 2-0 success.

After topping the group by five points and overpowering Hajduk Split 3-0 in the quarter-finals, Ajax met Bayern Munich in the semis. Despite creating many opportunities from near and far, Van Gaal’s men couldn't break through Giovanni Trapattoni's team in Munich. But the return leg in Amsterdam was a different story.

Litmanen tried to pull off an acrobatic effort early on, but it was headed away before he could meet it. De Boer prevented the ball from going out for a corner by heading it back across goal, where Litmanen nodded over the line to break the deadlock. Bayern, however, battled back to equalise.

"At that point, with the away goal, we were out. We told ourselves: ‘No problem, look around, the stadium is full, the crowd is behind us’," Litmanen recalled.

A George wonderstrike and a goal from De Boer put Ajax 3-1 up at half-time before Litmanen removed any doubt took early in the second period with a smooth turn, run and finish. The Dutch side won 5-2 and were set to face a familiar foe in the final: AC Milan.

In the week building up to the decider in Vienna, Litmanen was struggling with hayfever, and there were genuine fears he would miss the game. "I couldn’t sleep and was only getting a few hours of rest during the day," he recalled. "My eyes were red, my throat was sore and I didn’t feel right. On the Monday, Van Gaal asked me if he could count on me to play in the final on Wednesday. Of course, I said yes."

The midfielder made the starting XI, but struggled: "I wasn’t at my best, and when you face Marcel Desailly, you need to be 100 pe cent, so it was really tough."

He wasn’t the only one. Ajax had a tougher time breaking through the Rossoneri in what Frank de Boer called "a sh*tty game”. Eventually, in the 70th minute, Van Gaal made the decisive change, bringing Kluivert on for Litmanen. Fifteen minutes later, the young striker stumbled forward to latch onto a pass from Rijkaard and squeezed it into the bottom corner.

"It was the worst of the three games we played against Milan that season, but we won. Patrick Kluivert came on for me and scored the winning goal – I joke with him that it was an ugly goal, but it doesn’t matter. We won the Champions League," Litmanen said.

Ajax made it back in the final again the next season, and as well as playing another stupendous role in their third straight Eredivisie success, Litmanen was the top scorer in the continental competition with nine goals.

After scoring a hat-trick against Ferencvaros, he drifted in behind the Real Madrid defence to score the opener as Ajax won 2-0 at the Bernabeu. Then, when the Dutch side trailed 1-0 against Panathinaikos heading into the semi-final second leg, it was the Lahti-born star who scored twice in Greece to turn the tie around and book a ticket to the final in Rome against Juventus.

For all of the talent in Ajax's squad, the Bianconeri had highlighted the Nordic knight as the key threat. "He was undoubtedly the most dangerous, he was in a moment when if he touched the ball he scored," Sergio Porrini said of Litmanen. “And in fact he did."

After a mix-up between Frank de Boer and Edwin van der Sar gifted a 12th-minute opener to Fabrizio Ravanelli, Ajax relied on Litmanen’s quick thinking to pull level. A De Boer free-kick was saved by Angelo Peruzzi, but Litmanen was there to muscle off a defender and finish it off. The game went to penalties, and although Litmanen scored his effort, Juventus won the shootout 4-2.

Litmanen stayed at Ajax for the remainder of the 90s, but that great team was torn apart by other European sides in the wake of the Bosman ruling. Having consistently rejected lucrative offers over the years, the goal-scoring playmaker eventually opted to reunite with Van Gaal, the De Boers, Kluivert and Winston Bogarde by returning to Camp Nou.

"Three clubs made an offer in 1999: Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich," he told The Guardian. "It was not difficult to choose Barca: they had the same philosophy as Ajax. They are two different clubs who are built from the same source. I have heard Guardiola say: ‘Cruyff built the chapel, and we just painted it.’"