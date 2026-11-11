‘Thanks dude!’ - Cavan Sullivan embraces USMNT ‘little brother’ role, opens up on meeting Christian Pulisic and the initiation song that helped him fit in

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- Many would view Cavan Sullivan's stunning goal against Mexico as the 17-year-old's Welcome to the USMNT moment. From the outside, it's a good guess. The goal itself was incredible, but so were the stakes. Facing off against his country's biggest rival for the first time, American soccer's youngest star created a highlight that will be played for the rest of his career.

But if you ask Sullivan, that wasn't the moment he became a member of the USMNT. No, that happened nearly two weeks earlier when he stood in front of his teammates and sang a song that came out 26 years before he was born.

"The singing and the initiation," Sullivan says with a laugh. "It's annoying when you're on that side of it, but it is a good moment for the team to all come together and bring everybody in. That's something you do when you're on a team: that feeling, getting nervous up there, having to sing a song for everyone."

The song Sullivan sang? "Every Breath You Take" by the Police. In a way, it's somewhat fitting. Every step Sullivan has taken since he was 14 years old has been watched, posted, and dissected. The teenager is living in a new sort of spotlight, one that may be even brighter than the ones felt by Christian Pulisic and Freddy Adu before him.

And, so far, Sullivan has gotten every step right, not just the one against Mexico. It's why he's back in camp for a second time for the CONCACAF Nations League, and it's why USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to trust him, both because of and despite his age.

So, now in camp No. 2, does anything change for Sullivan? Yes and no.

"I don't think anything really changes my mindset and mentality," he said. "I just have a little bit more experience under my belt."

Not just that, Sullivan adds, as the USMNT's newest star is starting to feel more comfortable with a team he's expected to be a part of for a long, long time.