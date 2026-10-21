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Gjivai Zechiel Shortlist 1:1Getty/GOAL

The Shortlist: Why Feyenoord sensation Gjivai Zechiel would be a great signing for Arsenal or Chelsea

The Dutch midfielder has enjoyed a stunning start to the 2026-27 campaign, putting himself in line for a future move to the Premier League

James Westwood

  • Success has not come overnight for Gjivai Zechiel. He graduated into Feyenoord's first-team squad at the age of 19 in August 2023 after five years in the academy, making his debut under then-manager Arne Slot, but regular minutes did not immediately come his way.

    Indeed, by January 2025, Zechiel only had 11 Eredivisie appearances to his name, and Feyenoord decided his development would be best served by a loan move. The midfielder was shipped off to Sparta Rotterdam, where he had spent six years as a youth player between 2012 and 2018, which allowed him to play senior football week in, week out for a productive, four-month period.

    Zechiel registered three goal involvements in 13 appearances for Sparta, which earned him an even more high-profile loan to Utrecht, who finished fourth in the 2025-26 Eredivisie to qualify for the Europa League. Under the stewardship of Ron Jans, Zechiel blossomed at the Stadion Galgenwaard, delivering a combined 20 goals and assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

    "In my eyes, he can grow into a top player," Jans told De Telegraaf at the end of the season. "I certainly think he can break through at Feyenoord. He deserves a chance."

    Giovanni van Bronchorst has given Zechiel that chance since replacing Robin van Persie as Feyenoord boss in mid-June, even going so far as to describe the 22-year-old as "the future for Dutch football". Zechiel's club future may well lie outside of his homeland, though, as it has been reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in signing Zechiel, and it's easy to imagine him being a big hit in the Premier League.

  • Evolution

    PSV v FC Utrecht - Eredivisie
    Getty Images Sport

    Zechiel thrived after being given more attacking license at Utrecht, and realised the error of his ways from his first year with Feyenoord's first team

    Jans brought the best out of Zechiel at Utrecht by putting him in an advanced No.8 role, which gave him freedom to push into the opposition box. He evolved from a tempo-controller to lethal offensive weapon, with his most impressive sequence of performances coming in the spring.

    Zechiel scored in three successive Eredivisie games, against Go Ahead Eagles, PSV and Telstar, and hit a brace for the Netherlands Unders-21s in a European Championship qualifier against Norway. He was taking games by the scruff of the neck, and his ability to find space between the lines and finish ruthlessly from all angles made it impossible for Feyenoord to keep him in the shadows any longer.

    Most crucially, though, was the fact Zechiel had finally matured. It's likely that he would have progressed quicker at Feyenoord had he not got on the wrong side of Van Persie in the 2023-24 season, when the Dutch icon was in charge of the U19s.

    "I was with the first team at the time and had to play with the Under-19s in the Youth League, but I really wanted to play with the first team," Zechiel admitted to NOS in December last year. "I didn't really know how to react to that and was a bit of a troublemaker in the group. He [Van Persie] spoke to me about it about three times, but I couldn't get it under control. That is not pleasant for a coach. I apologised for it."

  • Convinced to stay

    Zechiel
    Getty

    Zechiel welcomed the prospect of a new challenge in France when Lille came calling, but Van Bronckhorst made sure he stayed put


    When Zechiel returned to Feyenoord in the summer, Van Persie was gone. The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker had been appointed as manager of the first team in January 2025, but only lasted 16 months in the role, ultimately sacked after Feyenoord finished 19 points behind Eredivisie champions PSV in his first full season at the helm.

    They turned to a familiar face to try and bridge that gap in Van Bronckhorst, who delivered an Eredivisie crown and back-to-back KNVB Cups as manager between 2015 and 2019. But Zechiel was not initially convinced that the change in the dugout would improve his fortunes at De Kuip and had his head turned by concrete transfer interest from Lille.

    The French giants tabled several bids, the last of which came in at €17 million, and Zechiel was very much open to the move. "That was very serious," he revealed in an interview with Voetbal International last month. "At that moment, it seemed better for me from a sporting point of view."

    Feyenoord, however, refused to sanction Zechiel's exit. Rather, Van Bronckhorst had recognised his potential and earmarked the youngster for a key role in his plans. Zechiel played the full 90 minutes in Feyenoord's season opener away at his old club Sparta Rotterdam, and set up the only goal of the game, driving into the penalty area before cutting the ball back for Luciano Valente to finish from close range.

    "At the time I arrived here, his mind wasn't 100 percent with the club yet. His mind was also more focused on making a transfer," Van Bronckhorst told ESPN. "Then you see him training during the first sessions and you see the qualities he has. I said it from the start: this is simply a boy who has to stay at Feyenoord."

  • European star

    FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-FEYENOORD-GO AHEAD EAGLES
    AFP

    Zechiel has been the driving force behind Feyenoord's surge to the top of the Eredivisie standings

    Zechiel has remained a fixture in Van Bronckhorst's line up, starting all of Feyenoord's nine Eredivisie games to start the season, as well as their opening Champions League games against Barcelona and Como. In that time, Zechiel has racked up five goals and four assists in the league, including a brilliant brace in a 5-2 rout of SC Cambuur, helping Feyenoord rise to the summit unbeaten.

    The Feyenoord starlet was deservedly named the Eredivisie's Player of the Month for August after no player scored as many goals (three) or registered more shots on target (seven) across the entire division that month than Zechiel. Former Ajax midfielder Lasse Schone has been among those to wax lyrical about Zechiel, telling ESPN: "He gets into the opposition box more often and has become more decisive in his play. If he keeps playing like this until the end of the season, it won’t be Lille coming in for him, but a number of bigger clubs."

    There's a confidence to Zechiel's play, too, as underlined by his best goal so far for Feyenoord in their 3-2 win over Como. With his team 1-0 down, Zechiel turned on a Valente pass on the edge of the box before flashing an unstoppable shot into the net.

    Even in Feyenoord's 5-1 loss to Barca, he constantly tried to get on the ball and make things happen. Feyenoord didn't need a warning from Schone, they're acutely aware Zechiel has the quality to shine on the biggest stage, and have taken proactive steps to protect their asset.

    On September 17, they tied Zechiel down to a contract extension until 2029. "We are proud. It is very clear that he feels a great deal of commitment to Feyenoord and is very keen to succeed here," technical director Devy Rigaux said in Feyenoord's official statement. "For us, this is naturally a wonderful moment."

    For now, at least, Zechiel has stopped thinking about leaving De Kuip: "I am very happy and, above all, grateful. I am grateful for the trust Feyenoord places in me. I belong here and know that I can still make significant progress here. I can't wait for what is yet to come. This is a nice token of appreciation for me personally, but we want much more together. That is what we are striving for. I feel that responsibility and I am happy to take it on."

  • Netherlands bow

    Netherlands v Serbia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD4
    Getty Images Sport

    New Netherlands boss Xavi gave Zechiel his first taste of senior international football during the Nations League break

    Zechiel is quickly becoming the face of a new era for Feyenoord, and he might soon enjoy the same status with the Dutch national team. Newly-appointed Oranje head coach Xavi handed Zechiel his maiden senior call-up for the first international break of the season, after watching him live in Feyenoord's 5-0 win against Utrecht.

    "He’s a good player," Xavi said when explaining the 22-year-old's inclusion. "He has potential, a lot of quality. He moves well without the ball. Technically, he’s a good player. I like him. That’s why he’s in the squad."

    Zechiel was left out of the Netherlands' first two Nations League squads, but made his debut off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Greece in Thessaloniki. The Dutch were 2-1 down when Zechiel was introduced 13 minutes from time, and he made a vital contribution, attempting an ambitious overhead kick that was deflected into the path of Tijjani Reijnders to volley in the Netherlands equaliser. He didn't get long enough to truly stamp his mark, though.

    Xavi fixed that three days later in a home game against Serbia, when Zechiel played 33 minutes and excelled as the free man in midfield, completing 22 of his 24 passes while posting 15 ball carries, three recoveries and two duel wins. The Netherlands eventually sealed a 2-1 victory, and Xavi singled out Zechiel for special praise after the final whistle: "Zechiel played a great game. He can become really important for the team. He has the personality."

  • Premier League prospects

    FBL-Feyenoord-NED-EREDIVISIE-CAMBUUR
    AFP

    If he continues to develop at this rate, Zechiel could be ready for the English top-flight very soon

    It probably won't be long before Zechiel outgrows Feyenoord. He is talented enough to make a big impact in one of Europe's five leagues, and the Premier League may even suit him best.

    Mikel Arteta's supposed interest in him is not surprising. The Arsenal boss likes technically-gifted, press resistant midfielders who can help his team exert more control, and Zechiel would fit in nicely with the current crop of Martin Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

    With his unique hybrid profile, Zechiel would represent an overlapping tactical alternative for Arteta, bringing efficiency, creativity and a genuine goal threat. He can turn away from pressure in an instant and naturally looks to play the ball forward, often showing composure far beyond his years.

    At Chelsea, meanwhile, it's easy to imagine him complementing Moises Caicedo perfectly at the base of midfield. He'd get the ball into Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro quickly and enhance their attacking threat with his clever runs forward.

    The only question mark is whether Zechiel is physically ready. He reads the game very well to cut out danger, but is not the best tackler, and can get muscled out of ground duels. To succeed in an unforgiving Premier League environment, Zechiel will need to bulk up a bit and get more used to doing the dirty work in games.

    Zechiel does have plenty of role models who can help him in that regard, especially in the Netherlands squad. "I am still young. You see leadership in players like Denzel Dumfries and Virgil Van Dijk. I try to learn from that, because that is how I ultimately want to become."

    Add ambition and humility to Zechiel's long list of attributes, then. He'll be an asset for any elite club, and a bidding war could be on the cards in 2027 if he continues on his current path.