Cristiano Ronaldo carried Portugal to their greatest heights - but living legend tainted his international legacy by waiting too long to call it quits

On Thursday morning, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he'd made the difficult decision to retire from international football. "A journey that began in August 2003, and changed my life forever," he wrote on Instagram, "has come to an end."
The frustration, of course, is that it has belatedly concluded in such sad circumstances, with Ronaldo still technically serving a 30-day suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) for walking out on the national team before October's Nations League meeting with Denmark in Copenhagen, after a spectacular falling out with coach Jorge Jesus.
However, no sooner had Ronaldo announced his intention to call time on his Seleccao career than the FPF stated that it has no intention of allowing the man with the most goals and appearances in international football to bow out in such ignominious fashion.
"It is our firm and immense desire to organise, plan, participate and actively collaborate in what will always be a fitting tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's immense career, in which fans and the country can applaud and celebrate, once again, the player who has given us so much," the FPF said in a statement that strongly suggests a farewell game is a formality.
Say what you will about Ronaldo, but a spectacular send-off on home soil is the least he deserves, because few footballers have ever served their country so well.