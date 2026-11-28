In a way, Brazil bossing the Libertadores is perfectly natural. The country has a population of roughly 214 million people - almost as many as the rest of South America combined (226m) - and it also boasts one of the 10 biggest economies in the world.

When it came to the continental competition, though, Brazil consistently punched well below its weight. There was an impressive streak of six trophies in eight years in the 1990s, and four in a row between 2010 and 2013, but, for the most part, the country failed to turn its clear numerical and economic advantages into sustained success - until now.

Brazilian clubs haven't just won the past seven Copa Libertadores; Palmeiras' participation in Saturday's game in Uruguay means that they also now account for 13 of the past 16 finalists. And why is this? Money, essentially, because Brazilian football is booming.

Only Premier League clubs spent more money during the 2026 winter transfer window than their Brazilian counterparts - something that would have been unimaginable during the pandemic, when it became clear that many of the country's top-tier teams were heavily in debt.

By way of a response, the government passed a law allowing clubs to become corporate entities known as 'Sociedade Anonima do Futebol' (SAF), thus paving the way for a massive increase in external investment.

Botafogo were one of several sides to ditch the sporting association membership model and their supporters were dancing in the streets when their club was acquired by John Textor's Eagle Football Holdings in February 2022. Their excitement proved well-founded, as they were celebrating again two years later when their team won a first-ever Copa Libertadores.

Textor was very open about the fact that he viewed Brazil as a relatively untapped market for investors, so it was no surprise to see the City Football Group (CFG) - the biggest exponents of multi-club ownership in the game today - take over Bahia in 2023.

"In Brazil, football is the number one sport but it's not developed as it should from the economic point of view," CFG chief Ferran Soriano stated at the time. "Today, the Premier League is what it is due to how it was structured. It will depend on us and the other Brazilian clubs to grow the championship in a general way. The potential is spectacular. It is the greatest source of talent in the world."

There's certainly no disputing that claim.