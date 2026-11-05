Athens Kallithea: How an unknown Greek side became one of football's coolest clubs

Philipakos' understanding of the zeitgeist is reflected in the enduring global appeal of Kallithea's kits. They bear all the hallmarks of the sleek shirts that sent Venezia into another stratosphere, only with unique touches that make them unmistakably Greek and imbue a sense of belonging to the club and city, including their main sponsor, the National Museum of Contemporary Art (or ΕΜΣΤ), and its distinctive typeface.

The beauty is in the simplicity of the timeless designs, which ooze cool without being too grandiose when it comes to the retro-inspired aesthetic. This season, the template for their home, away and third strips is led by a simple collar, subtle panelling and pinstripes, and that signature billowiness of a bygone era, which, in tandem, deliver an effortlessly elegant result.

You know a Kallithea kit will always be accompanied by a beautifully shot, sun-drenched launch more akin to the fashion world, sometimes even on 35mm film, drawing inspiration from the golden era of Greek culture in the 60s and 70s in a nod to the club's genesis in 1966.

"We blend that into a modern Athenian sensibility," Philipakos tells GOAL. "We like to play with themes of duality that reflect the city of Athens - nostalgic versus contemporary, refined versus rugged, local versus global.

"I think we have a tradition of strong design and aesthetic sensibility, and that's what you see on the surface, but, especially considering art and fashion are subjective, I think the shirts are resonating with people in part from the context. Meaning, it's not just about the shirt, but about what the shirt represents. I think we've presented an authentic story, and each shirt is another expression of that."

For outsiders who might never have even been to Athens, McQuarrie believes its the enigma of the club that is so alluring. "There's something mysterious about their visual identity, particularly the badge and the sponsor," he says. "It feels very in-the-know, like a secret only the initiated are aware of. That's always a winning formula for shirt collectors and festival-goers, who wouldn't be seen dead in a CR7 Real Madrid top. But I think the key is to always have a story behind the visuals. Style is important, but substance resonates."

Philipakos attributes some of the success of the club's rebrand and shirts to the creative freedom afforded him by kit supplier Kappa, who have made a concerted effort to work on bespoke kits with relatively smaller clubs in recent times, like Venezia and Real Betis, rather than attempt to compete with sportswear behemoths like Nike and adidas.

"With some other brands, you may have little or no creative freedom, you may have templates forced upon you, and timelines can be impractically long," he says. "In contrast, Kappa afforded me creative freedom, and they are willing to be very flexible and responsive. When we've wanted to do something new, they're with us in spirit and ready to work."