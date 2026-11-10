Arsenal have already blown their WSL title chances - but Gunners still have the talent to win another Women's Champions League

With nine games gone in the Women's Super League season, Arsenal sit sixth in the standings, having gathered just 13 points to sit a massive 12 off the pace of leaders Manchester City. Even at this early stage, their hopes of lifting a first WSL title since 2019 look doomed. Yet, as strange as it may seem given their struggles, that does not mean they should be overlooked in the Champions League.

It's not been smooth-sailing in the early knockings of their European adventure by any means. A narrow 1-0 win over HB Koge in their first outing was a real struggle, with the Danes unlucky not to get anything from a game won by Mariona Caldentey's stoppage-time penalty. Then came an eventful 2-2 draw away at Paris FC, where an inexplicable handball by Leah Williamson allowed the hosts to complete their comeback from 2-0 down. At the time, there was a feeling that could be the final game for head coach Renee Slegers.

But the Dutchwoman remains at the helm as the Gunners prepare for a huge couple of weeks in this competition having overseen a much more convincing 3-0 win over Benfica in the team's last European outing. Now, two huge tests beckon: away at Barcelona, the reigning champions, on Thursday before the hosting of eight-time winners Lyon a week later. It's a great chance for Arsenal, winners of this competition just 18 months ago, to remind everyone what they are capable of.