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How Andoni Iraola inspired Alexis Mac Allister back to his brilliant best despite Liverpool contract stand-off

The Argentina international struggled more than most at Anfield last season, but he's in fine form ahead of a crunch clash with former club Brighton

Mark Doyle

  • It's rare for players to say anything remotely interesting in pre-match press conferences. The focus is very much on the game in question and respectfully talking up the threat posed by the opposition.

    However, when Alexis Mac Allister faced the media ahead of Liverpool's Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid on September 9, the Argentine took full advantage of the opportunity to publicly discuss his future at the club.

    "I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract which, of course, makes me very, very sad," Mac Allister told a room full of surprised reporters. "Everyone can see that I give my 100 percent for this football club every single day in training and games. Of course, I can have very good games [and] bad games, like everyone, but I always give my best.

    "I see (team-mates) Dominik (Szoboszlai) and Ryan (Gravenberch) renewing their contracts and that makes me very happy because they deserve it. At the same time it makes me a little bit sad that I didn't get mine."

    The midfielder's admission may not have been anything like Mohamed Salah sending shockwaves throughout the club by accusing Arne Slot - and others - of trying to force him out of Anfield, but, by Mac Allister's standards, this was an explosive expression of dissatisfaction. The 27-year-old was essentially asking why his fellow midfielders had been given new deals - and he had not? For many pundits and supporters, the answer was rather obvious: because he hadn't yet earned one.

  • Dramatic dip

    Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 2025

    The World Cup winner struggled to snap his surprising and sudden slump last season

    Mac Allister looked like a bargain buy for Liverpool from the moment he joined from Brighton in 2003 for an initial £35 million ($47m), and there's a very valid argument to be made that there was no more consistent performer at Anfield than the World Cup winner during his first two years on Merseyside.

    He was just one of those invaluable players who turned up in each and every single game. "He's always there," as former boss Jurgen Klopp said, "always involved," while Slot argued during Liverpool's unexpected 2024-25 title win that Mac Allister never had a bad game because he was a unique talent who was as effective on the ball as he was without it.

    Mac Allister had plenty of bad games last season, though. Obviously, he wasn't alone in that regard, as the form of several key players fell off a cliff, but Mac Allister's drop was particularly alarming, even by the Reds' rapidly declining standards.

    There's no denying that injuries played a part. Remember, Mac Allister was given the tail end of the 2024-25 campaign off to help him overcome a number of niggles, so that he would be fully fit for the title defence, but he ended up missing the entirety of pre-season due to a series of surprise setbacks.

    The net result was uncharacteristically fluctuating form. However, Slot felt that by February, Mac Allister was starting to rediscover his usual levels of "consistency". In truth, though he never got back to anything resembling his brilliant best before the conclusion of a calamitous campaign for the club - and he admitted as much himself.


  • Iraola's impact

    Alexis Mac Allister Andoni Iraola Liverpool 2026-27
    Getty/GOAL

    Iraola's side remain a work in progress, but his arrival has undoubtedly benefited Mac Allister

    However, it's also been reported that Mac Allister felt unfairly singled out, and he clearly wasn't helped by Slot giving Gravenberch more license to get forward last season, which, coupled with the regular deployment of Florian Wirtz in the No.10 role ahead of Szoboszlai, definitely destabilised a previously well-balanced midfield.

    Consequently, Mac Allister leaving Liverpool became a distinct possibility during the summer transfer window, with the Santa Rosa native admitting that he had a number of offers on the table. Given the dramatic dip in his dynamism and productivity, some supporters were also very open to his sale. They're not anymore, though.

    While there are still several question marks over the make-up of Andoni Iraola's Liverpool, Mac Allister has already provided an emphatic response to ludicrous claims made last season that his legs had 'gone'. Despite expending a huge amount of energy helping Argentina reach a second consecutive World Cup final during the summer, Mac Allister has hit the ground running this season and is once again proving himself the Reds' most reliable performer.

    The change of coach at Anfield seems the main reason why. Mac Allister has been careful not to make any comments that could be construed as criticism of Slot. After all, they won a league together. However, after Tuesday night's 4-3 win over Villarreal, in which Mac Allister scored twice, he did acknowledge in his post-match interview with Amazon Prime that, "Last year was really difficult for all of us. It's clear that I was not at the level [required], and I'm the first one to say it. I have no problem [admitting that].

    "But something wasn't right in the group, and this manager (Iraola) changed it, so that's really important. I don't like to compare [tactics], but it is quite different in the way that we play, and I'm feeling good right now." And it shows, too.

  • 'Let your football do the talking'

    Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third Round
    Getty Images Sport

    The Argentine is making a compelling case for a new contract with his performances of late

    Thanks to his decisive double against Villarreal, Mac Allister already has four goals to his name under Iraola - just one fewer than he managed across the entirety of Slot's final season in charge. The improvement in Mac Allister's play, and the positive change in his demeanour, isn't really rooted in goals, though. It's more about the influence he's having over the flow of games.

    For example, in Saturday's morale-boosting win at previously unbeaten Brentford, Mac Allister was immense. He may not have scored, but he was utterly integral to Liverpool turning a 1-0 deficit into a vital 2-1 victory with his drive, pressing and progressive passing.

    Obviously, the comeback against Villarreal wouldn't have been completed without his goals but, again, Mac Allister benefitted from Iraola's in-game tactical tweaks. Liverpool had started the match on Merseyside horrendously and deservedly found themselves 2-0 down inside half an hour, prompting a rapid rethink from the Reds boss.

    "Trey (Nyoni) was a little bit deeper and I dropped to the middle to make a three-plus-one to keep more possession, because we were in a rush and we were not playing well," Mac Alllister explained. "I think the last 10, 15 minutes of the first half was much better already."

    Tellingly, Mac Allister also admitted that while he enjoyed Slot's zonal marking, he feels that Iraola's one-v-one approach is now working well for Liverpool: "You communicate less, because you're just following your man. So, it's about us taking the responsibility and it's one of the changes [to last year]. Now it's easier, you think less, but maybe run more!"

    Not every player has adapted so quickly to Iraola's demands. Gravenberch, for example, is still struggling, and was moved to right-back against Villarreal, while there are ongoing doubts over whether Szoboszlai's skills are really suited to playing in a midfield pivot.

    Consequently, Mac Allister has once again become a certain starter. Evidently, Iraola's intensive style of play was just what he needed to revitalise his Liverpool career, given it often appeared as if he was running on empty last season - which is why the club's reluctance to give him a new contract made sense.

    Mac Allister's disappointment was, of course, understandable, but the fantastic thing for Liverpool is that he has responded in the best possible fashion. Indeed, in his very first match after going public with his frustration, he capped a typically tenacious display against Atletico with a goal, and received a very pointed message from club legend Steven Gerrard as a result.

    "Let your football do the talking," the iconic midfielder said during his appearance on TNT Sports. "Consistency, top performance, show your experience. Show you're an elite international. This club will reward you." And sooner rather than later, if Mac Allister maintains his current level of importance to Iraola's Reds.