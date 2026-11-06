Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie prepare for USMNT returns - but can Tim Weah and Joe Scally make Mauricio Pochettino think twice?

With the release of the U.S. Men's National Team roster this week, attention is turning toward the international break. But there’s still plenty of club business to take care of first. There's still a series of crucial club games on the schedule before American soccer's top stars board their flights to Atlanta to begin training for the CONCACAF Nations League.

It's been a busy time for the USMNT's stars and, after many played midweek in European matches, they're back in action in their domestic leagues this weekend. Then it's two crucial USMNT matches against Haiti. It never slows down, does it? Each of the 25 players called into this squad will want to build one last bit of momentum heading into that international break, too.

Meanwhile, there are a whole bunch of players that weren't part of that squad. They, too, will be playing this weekend, and they will be plenty motivated to show national team manager Mauricio Pochettino why they should be involved next time, even if that next time feels a long way away.

GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines for Americans Abroad...