Americans Abroad: USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie could collide while Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi and PSV look to continue strong start
The European seasons are well and truly underway, and several of the U.S. Men's National Team's top stars are already on a roll. Others, meanwhile, are getting off to something of a delayed start that could, if all goes well, really get rolling this weekend.
Big games are being held all over Europe, with several pitting Americans vs. Americans in some of the world's top leagues. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie could potentially face each other, if injuries allow, when Juventus and AC Milan play this weekend. That could be must-watch for American fans, or it could be disappointing if neither is cleared in time to face off in one of Serie A's biggest games.
You won't need to worry about seeing Americans in other places this weekend, as it's virtually guaranteed you'll see multiple for Middlesbrough and PSV. You could see a few more in Crystal Palace's match against Fulham, too, as both sides look to put an end to some early-season struggles.
Without further ado, here’s what to watch as GOAL previews the main storylines involving Americans abroad this weekend.
What next for America's team?
Over the course of the last week, Middlesbrough signed another American, Rokas Pukstas, to make it four in their squad. They played another game, too, with Sebastian Berhalter teeing up longtime friend and teammate Aidan Morris for a golazo.
So what happens next for America’s favorite Championship club?
Boro will be on the road Saturday as they face Queens Park Rangers in the fifth match of their Championship season. They’ve earned seven points from their first four games, putting them right near the top of the table in the early stages of the campaign.
Who will be the American to watch this week? Morris? Berhalter? Could Pukstas make his debut? Could this be Max Arfsten’s week to shine? There is no shortage of Americans to watch at Middlesbrough, and it’ll be worth tuning in to see who makes their mark this weekend.
In-form Dest faces former club
It's early, of course, but no USMNT star is in better form than Sergino Dest. Behind some star performances from their fullback, PSV are smashing teams, but the team they play this week won't be as easy as their previous opposition.
Up next for PSV is a match with Dest's former team, Ajax, in one of the Eredivisie's marquee matches. PSV have emerged as the dominant force in the Netherlands in recent years, but Ajax remain one of the biggest brands and teams in the league. Few will know that better than Dest, who broke out at Ajax originally and now lines up for defending champions PSV.
Dest looks eager to reclaim that league trophy again. Through three games, he has two goals and two assists, including one of each in his last game, a 6-1 smashing of FC Utrecht. Don't overlook Ricardo Pepi, either, as he too has two goals through these first three games.
For PSV, this is a vital benchmark game, one that will allow them to make a real statement of intent early in the season.
Americans collide in marquee Serie A match?
Serie A powerhouses AC Milan and Juventus will collide this weekend, but will either of their American stars play, though? That's the big question.
Weston McKennie is battling a muscle injury and, while he hasn't been ruled out, his status for this weekend is, at the very least, uncertain. McKennie's absence would be an obvious blow for Juventus, who are a much better team with him on the pitch. They have won both games to start this season, though, building some momentum towards this visit from Milan.
Their opponents, meanwhile, have been without their own American, Christian Pulisic. The USMNT winger has been out of action since suffering an injury at the World Cup, but he has returned to training. Reports out of Italy say that Pulisic is unlikely to start, but could get his first minutes of the season off the bench if all goes to plan.
So, while we may not see McKennie and Pulisic go head-to-head, the game will be meaningful for both on a personal level and in the Serie A standings, as both sides look to pick up what could be a crucial result even this early in the season.
Richards and Gozo vs. Robinson in Premier League
Neither Crystal Palace nor Fulham are off to a good start this season. Both could use points desperately when they meet this weekend at Craven Cottage.
For years, Fulham were the Premier League's all-American club, and they still feature a top USMNT star in Antonee Robinson. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, has two: Chris Richards and Zavier Gozo. The latter is the newest member of the USMNT's Premier League contingent and, after making his debut last week against Manchester City, the adjustment period could continue this weekend.
All eyes will be on the two more established USMNT stars, though. Both Robinson and Richards are among the more established senior leaders of their teams, neither of which has a point after two Premier League games. When things aren't going well, a team's leaders have to set the tone, and Robinson and Richards can do so this weekend when they face off.