Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and the next Golden Generation? Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT youth movement raises the ceiling for 2030

Pochettino has been doing this for nearly 20 years. He joked that his top assistant, Jesus Perez, who celebrated his birthday this week, has been doing it even longer. When you've been doing this long enough, you know what you're looking for in a young player. You also know what to expect when they arrive.

"I think we have experience, and we don't need to see too much of a player because we already detect the quality, the capacity, the personality, the character," he said. "The difficult thing is how you, in your character, arrive at a group of players, how it can affect your personality and everything with that group. It's how you are going to adapt to this group, and how you are going to add your talent to this group.

"This type of situation is not always easy to assess... but it is one of our best skills that we have: the capacity, through our experience, to project this type of pattern for the players."

Pochettino knew, then, what he was signing up for and, throughout the two-and-a-half-week-long camp, he seemed genuinely excited by it. This is a coach and staff who have built their reputation on developing young players and, after a sprint towards the World Cup in his first half-cycle, this was an opportunity to play the long game for the first time as USMNT coach.

Doing so required nurturing and patience, but not as much as you'd think. From the start, Pochettino was confident in his players, and he said it was important that he let them know that often.

"When we designed the squad, we were so positive, and then we expect the best," Pochettino said. "That can change, but if we don't believe in the moment that we made the roster, if you put the energy that is the doubt, you will translate, for sure, the doubt. It's difficult for the players, but when you are sure and you really believe that they are going to perform, that helps a lot. After that, you translate that confidence and trust, and the players go to the field, and they need to show their talent."

There is no shortage of young talent with a variety of different profiles. Some, like Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall, are beneficiaries of the MLS academy system, which has started to churn out new levels of quality and quantity. Some, too, benefited from the pathways laid down by the USMNT's "Golden Generation", with players like Mathis Albert and Cole Campbell both coming from the same Borussia Dortmund system that produced Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, too. The fact is that there is more young American talent than ever before.

"It's a deep pool," Pochettino said. "I think in this window we saw certain players, but I think there are plenty of other young players that for sure are on our radar, and we are assessing here in the USA, but also outside of the USA. This is a massive job, and it's a very important job... I think it is our responsibility to detect talent in the USA and outside of the USA, and yes, we are working on that for sure."

The ones that Pochettino did see in this camp were surely impressive, though, and, while they may not have exceeded Pochettino's expectations, they did exceed many outside of the USMNT's camp.