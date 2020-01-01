Zungu: Amiens will not get relegated from Ligue 1

The Bafana Bafana midfielder remains optimistic that they can turn the tables around when football returns

midfielder Bongani Zungu believes the Unicorns have what it takes to remain in , and has backed his side to avoid relegation.

Prior to the football halt, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Luka Elsner's men were among the sides who were facing the drop, siting 19th after 28 games, with 23 points gained and 10 points separating them and bottom placed side, .

Apart from the South African midfielder's confidence, the Stade de la Licorne side has gone 16 matches without a win, drawing seven times and losing nine.

But the 27-year-old believes the club's performances of late, against the league's top sides Paris-Saint Germain, Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique , was an indication of what they are capable of and a reason to be positive.

"To be honest with you, we are very confident that the team will stay in Ligue 1, Zungu told Goal.

"Looking at how we were playing prior to the coronavirus stop, we were playing against the big teams and we did very well.

"We went to and got a point, we played a 4-4 draw against PSG in a game that we were supposed to win.

" We went to Marseille, as you know no one goes there and makes it back alive. But we fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

"So obviously those are the games we look at as a team and say there is no way we will go down and when the league resumes, we turn the league around and remain in Ligue 1.

"We have been in this situation before and we know that the next 10 games are the most important games of our lives.

"I am committed, we are committed as players and we are confident that we will survive, " concluded the Bafana Bafana international.

Among the sides that Amiens - who are only in their second season in the top tier in the club's 119-year history - must face are fellow struggles and .