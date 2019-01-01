There's not another Zlatan – Ibrahimovic jokes about #StormArea51 craze

The LA Galaxy superstar and former Manchester United striker joked about the internet meme surrounding the mysterious American base

Can those planning to storm Area 51 expect to see another Zlatan Ibrahimovic? No, is the answer according to the man himself.

Almost two million people have RSVP'd to a Facebook event to "Storm Area 51" – a classified US Air Force training base in Nevada which conspiracy theorists believe harbours information about extraterrestrial life.

A disclaimer in the Facebook event claims it is all a joke, but it has not stopped #StormArea51 from taking the internet by storm."We can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them aliens,” reads the description of the event.

When superstar Ibrahimovic fronted the media on Wednesday, he was asked what might be in Area 51 and he responded with a typically “Zlatan” quip. .

"Not another Zlatan. That's for sure," Ibrahimovic joked with reporters.

Asked if they would let Ibrahimovic into Area 51, former , and striker Ibrahimovic replied: "I have my own area 51."

What that means is anyone’s guess, and it is to be assumed that his fans don’t take him seriously and start their own attempts to locate it.

In all seriousness, the US military have understandably failed to see the funny side of the social media craze.

"[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces," a spokeswoman said.

Area 51 is part of a military base about 80 miles northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.Its primary use is hidden from the public, however this is standard procedure for similar facilities right across the US.

Article continues below

It would be extremely dangerous if the public took this stunt seriously and turned up in person at the base, as the entrance gates are patrolled by armed guards and any attempts to enter would be taken very seriously.

Meanwhile Ibrahimovic has enjoyed another fine season in the USA, with 13 goals for the Galaxy in .

The 37-year-old's goals have helped the Galaxy to third position in the Western Conference, 12 points adrift of leaders after 20 games.