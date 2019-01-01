Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba out of 2019 Afcon qualifier against Congo

The 25-year-old Club Brugge midfielder has prominently featured in Zimbabwe’s bid to qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals

Zimbabwe international linkman Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out of this month’s crucial (Afcon) qualifier against Congo Brazzaville with a hip injury.

Although he has been struggling for game time at recently, he has featured in all of Zimbabwe’s matches in the 2019 Afcon qualifying campaign. He could be sidelined for four weeks.

“He suffered an acute pain on the left hip region on the training of 6th March,’’ Zimbabwean publication The Herald quoted a medical report by Club Brugge.

‘’MRI performed today shows oedema in the M iliacus and a rupture in the iliopsoas muscle of 3 cm. He will be out of training for four weeks. So, he will not be able to attend the upcoming national team games.’’

The former Vitesse midfielder also prominently featured for Zimbabwe at the 2017 Afcon tournament in Gabon.

Having established himself as a creative force in the Zimbabwe team, Nakamba’s absence is likely to come as a blow for the Warriors.

Zimbabwe top Group G and need just a point to book a place at 2019 as they face Congo Brazzaville whom they lead by one point.