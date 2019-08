Zikos Chua to no longer participate in AFF U18 Championships

Geylang midfielder injured himself in the tournament...

Singapore's U18 team has been dealt a blow after it was confirmed that Geylang midfielder Zikos Chua will no longer be taking part in the AFF U18 Championships.

The number nine suffered an injury and has been immediately rushed back home for further medical tests.

Singapore earned their first win of the tournament yesterday when they defeated Cambodia 1-0. The Cubs will play next tomorrow.