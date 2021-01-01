Zidane vows Real Madrid will 'fight to the end' in title race after Atletico point keeps battle open

Sunday's result leaves Los Blancos five points shy of their rivals at the summit and their manager insists that they will compete for the crown

Zinedine Zidane has vowed that Real Madrid will "fight until the end" against Atletico Madrid after they snatched a late point against the leaders in La Liga to keep the title race ticking over.

Karim Benzema struck late in the second half to cancel out Luis Suarez's early opener, ensuring the spoils were shared in El Derbi at Wanda Metropolitano.

The result leaves Los Blancos five points shy of their cross-city rivals at the summit, albeit with one more game under their belt, and Zidane says that the champions will contest their crown all the way through to the end of the season.

What has Zidane said?

"The objective is this, to continue," the Frenchman said when asked if Madrid still have a title shot. "We know there is a lot left [but] we are going to fight until the end.

"Everything can always change. We are doing things well, we can improve. It is what we are going to do.

"I am very proud of all my players. We are in the same boat and we are going to fight to the end."

Zidane refuses to be drawn on penalty call

Madrid were perhaps unlucky to not pull level earlier after they were turned down for a penalty call against Felipe, with the Atletico man appearing to handle the ball with his forearm and elbow.

Zidane however declined to criticise the decision in his post-match press conference, stating: "I don't mess around [with the referee], his job is difficult.

"He made that decision to watch the play and not whistle, and we respect him. That's it. We know it's complicated . We can't get into that. We have to respect that. It will not change."

The bigger picture

Madrid's late point further compounds problems for Zidane's opposite number Diego Simeone, who has seen his Atletico side slip to one win in their last four league games.

Those diminishing returns have allowed both Madrid and Barcelona to reposition themselves in the title race, having closed the gap on what had once seemed a definitive margin.

Zidane will take his side to face Elche next time out, while Atletico face off with Supercopa de Espana holders Athletic Club.

