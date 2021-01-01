‘Zero per cent chance of Gerrard going to Liverpool in near future’ – King expecting Rangers stay after title triumph

The former Gers chairman believes an emotional return to Anfield will be made at some stage, but he cannot see that happening any time soon

Liverpool have been told there is a “zero per cent chance” of Steven Gerrard returning to Anfield any time soon, with Dave King expecting a Merseyside native to stick around at Rangers on the back of a memorable Scottish Premiership title triumph.

The Gers, fresh from preventing Old Firm rivals Celtic from completing a historic run of 10-in-a-row, have a highly-rated coach tied to a contract through to 2024.

Those in Glasgow acknowledge that Gerrard will want to return to his roots at some stage, potentially when Jurgen Klopp heads for the exits at Liverpool, but King cannot see that path being trodden “in the near future”.

What has been said?

Former Gers chairman King told the Glasgow Times: “I think there’s a zero per cent chance of Steven going to Liverpool in the near future.

“I say that for two reasons. Liverpool as a club don’t abandon their managers very easily.

“Klopp has done a fantastic job, they’ve had a difficult season, but he is still a great manager and I think he’ll still be there next season, continuing to be successful.

“Secondly, Steven is not the type of man to break a contract. Steven extended his contract with Rangers full in the knowledge that it would require winning a title and then defending a title.

“Getting into the Champions League was another obvious target. I don’t think Steven will be satisfied with just winning the league. I know he wants to defend that league title and I know he wants to get into the Champions League.

“From Steven’s point of view spending the next few years at Rangers is going to be good for him, his career and, of course, it will be good for Rangers.

“A move to Liverpool is somewhere down the road and why would Steven want to go to another club? He loves the club, the supporters love him and he has the full support and backing of the board.

“He has a big task ahead of him, defending the league title will be important. It’s important the fans enjoy this moment because it’s been a long time coming, but next season will come around quickly.”

Does Gerrard want the Liverpool job?

The 40-year-old former England captain has never shied away from the fact that he would like to head back to Anfield at some stage.

He is, however, fully committed to the cause at Ibrox for now and has plenty left to achieve in Scotland.

Rangers, with a domestic title already in the bag, are still in the hunt for Europa League glory this season and have Champions League plans to start drawing up for 2021-22.

Questions around Klopp’s future at Liverpool are seeing speculation surrounding Gerrard ramped up, but the general consensus is that no drastic decisions will be taken in the dugout by the reigning Premier League champions.

