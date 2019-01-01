Zenatha Coleman stars as Valencia run riot over Sporting de Huelva

The Namibian got her name on the scoresheet and weighed in with assists as her side crushed Antonio Sanchez's side on Sunday

Zenatha Coleman was on target and provided two assists as recorded their biggest win in two years, thrashing de Huelva 6-0 at the Antonio Puchades Stadium on Sunday.

The last time Valencia put six past any side in the league was on April 23, 2017 against ; a feat repeated against relegation-threatened Huelva, as they extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

Natalia Giatan started the promising day. opening the floodgate from the spot in the 13th minute.

In the 34th minute, Nambia striker Coleman sets Debora. After the restart, Yanara Aedo grabbed a brace .and Coleman teed up Carol for the fifth before registering her name on the scoresheet two minutes from time.

Coleman, who played the entire duration of the match, has now scored seven goals in 22 appearances this season, while 's Meryem Hajri was in action for 68 minutes for the visitors.