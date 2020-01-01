Zamir hopes to inspire others following roller coaster 2019

Former Malaysia junior international goalkeeper Zamir Selamat has reignited his career in the second tier.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Former Malaysia junior international goalkeeper Zamir Selamat is hoping that he will be able to continue his resurgence in the 2020 season.

After a forgettable few seasons with JDT, FC, and , the custodian could only sign with third-tier side Batu Dua FC in the first half of the 2019 season.

But he joined Premier League side Pulau Pinang under head coach Manzoor Azwira Wahid in the latter half, a move that sparked his comeback, and he even helped the Panthers end their league campaign in a promotional spot. However, their promotion hopes were a day later dashed by a FIFA punishment that slashed their points and took away the promotion, for failure to settle a former player's salary.

Regardless, his performance was noticed by other teams, which tabled offers ahead of the 2020 season, and this time around the 30-year old could afford to be choosy. This year he will be featuring for his birth state club; , still in the second division.

"It was a terrible time for me early last year because I didn't have a team, but I kept playing by turning out for Batu Dua in M3. Due to my perseverance, I was able to attract an offer from Pulau Pinang. I used the opportunity well, and now I'm back in Kuala Lumpur.

"I hope what I went through will not only inspire myself, but also my peers and any of the younger players. There will be ups and downs in our career, but what's important is how we respond when in a doldrum. Hopefully my experience can be a lesson to footballing friends out there who are reportedly going through the same thing, and I hope they will not even think of giving up," said Zamir in an interview with the Malaysian Football League.

Asked about his reason for joining the City Boys, he responded that he was attracted to the side's strong ambition of securing a quick return to the .

"I received multiple offers but I always look at what the club wants to achieve in the coming season. That's why I went with Kuala Lumpur, because I could see that the management has a clear objective; to return to the top tier at the end of the season."

