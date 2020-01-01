Zambia’s Mwepu a good fit for Liverpool – RB Salzburg coach Marsch

The Zambia international has been backed to settle in well in Jurgen Klopp's team if he makes a move to Anfield

manager Jesse Marsch believes Enock Mwepu would be a good fit for if the Premier League leaders return to to scout for talent.

Japanese winger Takumi Minamino is the latest player to join the Reds from the Austrian giants after completing a £7.25 million switch in January.

Salzburg are renowned for nurturing talents into top stars with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita also turning out for the Red Bulls before moving to and Leipzig respectively.

Mwepu is one of the outstanding players in Marsch's team this season, with 27 appearances across all competitions and two goals to his credit so far.

The Lusaka-born midfielder began his European career in 2017 from Zambian outfit NAPSA Stars, and he developed his game in FC Liefering - Salzburg's feeder team before going on to win two Bundesliga titles and an Austrian Cup.

Marsch considers the Zambia international among the players that could be a good buy for Jurgen Klopp.

"Jurgen Klopp thinks similarly to [Red Bull’s head of sport and development] Ralf Rangnick and the way we think, so he is always looking here,” Marsch told Liverpool Echo.

"Liverpool have the money where they can get these players and you could extend it to other players like [ centre-back, Dayot] Upamecano, or players we have here like [the attacker] Hee-chan Hwang or [midfielder] Enock Mwepu.

"There are a lot of players here that would fit the Liverpool system, so it’s smart.

"When you’re scouting, one of the hardest things to do is to understand how a player will adapt to a new culture, a new system.

"We have a lot of foreign players that have already done that either here in Austria or in in Leipzig and have grown within the system.

"So between the mentality, the playing ability and the style, it’s easy for Liverpool to handpick the best players from teams who play similarly to what they do - and certainly Red Bull is at the top of that list."

’s Erling Haaland is one of the stars who previously played for RB Salzburg, and he has proven his goalscoring stint with 13 goals in 14 appearances for BVB since his January move.