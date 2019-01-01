Zaha was 'not very close’ to Arsenal move – Crystal Palace boss Hodgson

The Eagles boss has defused claims the Ivory Coast international was on the brink of signing for the Gunners this summer

manager Roy Hodgson has insisted Wilfried Zaha was not close to sealing a move to Premier League rivals .

The international was heavily linked to the Emirates Stadium outfit and during the summer transfer window.

In an attempt to force a move away from ‎the Selhurst Park, the 26-year-old reportedly handed in a transfer request but was rebuffed by the Eagles.

Zaha has since put behind him the disappointment, and featured in all Palace’ Premier League games this season.

Ahead of the Eagles’ clash against Unai Emery’s men on Sunday, Hodgson has lifted the lid on Zaha’s failed summer move.

"[Zaha was] not very close at all, as far as I know. I believe that the money that was offered, which was widely reported [£40million], was reasonably accurate, and of course, that was way below our valuation." Hodgson said in a pre-match press conference, as per Football London.

"Maybe their situation changed. Maybe when they [Arsenal] made the offer for Wilf, the situation was x, and perhaps the situation changed, I have no idea. I can't speak for Arsenal and their intentions.

“If you wanted to know how anxious they were to sign one of our players, they will have to answer that.

"But as far as Wilf is concerned, I think he needs to make certain that he does his very best and shows off his talent every time he plays, because there are lots of teams out there wanting good players, and if he wants to attract one of those clubs, he has to perform at the highest level.

"I don't think the fact it is Arsenal will change his performance enormously, I would hope not because I would hope he does that against all teams we play against.”