'Zaha is worth £80m all day long' - Chelsea & Arsenal-linked winger has 'world at his feet', says Palace favourite

The Eagles star is likely to find himself in demand during the January transfer window with big clubs rumoured to have him in their sights

Wilfried Zaha should cost any interested side up to £80 million ($105m), according to favourite John Salako.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with , and was close to a move to during the summer transfer window.

Though he has only three goals to his name from 19 league appearances this season, Zaha is likely to be in demand again during January – but Palace could demand a hefty fee once again.

“As a manager, as a coach, if I was thinking how much I would spend on Wilf, the market’s ridiculous at the moment,” Salako told Love Sport Radio.

“But I think he’s got to be worth at least £70-80 million all day long. All day long.

“He’s at a good age where he can go on and do four, five, six years for someone".

Zaha has spent most of his club career with childhood club Palace, save a two-season spell at and a brief time on loan at Cardiff.

Unquestionably Palace’s star man, Roy Hodgson would be loathe to lose him – but Salako believes a sale could be a positive thing for his former side, if the money brought in was invested wisely.

“To be fair, he’s been so important since he went off to Man Utd and came back,” he said.

“He came back home but it’s difficult for Wilf because he showed in the summer that he has ambition.

“The lad’s got the world at his feet. He’s got so much talent, he’s got so much to offer. He could easily play for one of the top four sides.

“He wants to play and go and win things and really kick on. I don’t think there would be any Palace fan that would begrudge him that. He’s been sensational.

"We’d love him to stay but we have [Andros] Townsend, Max Meyer, [Jeffrey] Schlupp.

Article continues below

“In the January transfer window if we went and got a few players for Wilf, whether that’s Arsenal or Chelsea, we could take a couple of good players. [Olivier] Giroud, if one of the youngsters fills in and we spend the money wisely then Palace move to another level.

“So it might be a blessing in disguise [if he goes] but if he stays we’d be delighted.”

Perhaps significantly, Chelsea are currently in discussions over an improved contract for Brazilian winger Willian.