Yusri will help KL bounce back after punishing start to season, says Irfan

Irfan Zakaria is confident that the City Boys will recover following their demoralising defeats to two 2018 champions recently.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Kuala Lumpur (KL) centre back Irfan Zakaria believes that head coach Yusri Che Lah will be able to turn their season around, following their lacklustre performances in their first two Super League matches.

The City Boys had been drawn to play three 2018 champions in their first three league encounters this season; against Pahang, JDT and Perak.

They were thumped 3-1 and 4-1 respectively by Pahang and JDT, while their home encounter against Perak, originally scheduled for Friday, February 15, has been rescheduled due to the Bos Gaurus' AFC commitment.

But the Malaysia international has faith in Yusri, who was appointed after the 2018 season ended.

"It wasn't easy for us to have to take on two teams with good players. But Yusri has worked with us in training, and it's not impossible for us to bounce back in the coming matches," he remarked to Goal at a promotional Adidas event on Saturday.

Asked about whether the side will make a last-minute signing to replace the departing Indonesian defender Ahmad Jufriyanto, this is what the 23-year old player said:

"It would be great if we could replace him with another foreign player, but it'd be a bonus if the replacement is a local player. That means we won't have to rely too much on foreign talent."

He was one of the footballers present at Adidas' Creators Only Lounge promotional event held at Football Republic, Sunway Pyramid in Subang Jaya on Saturday. The event continues on Sunday, February 18 with the participation of even more professional footballers.

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!