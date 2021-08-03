Youssouf Kone: Troyes sign Lyon defender on loan

The 26-year-old Mali left-back has found a new home in France but on a short-term deal

French outfit Troyes have sealed the signing of defender Youssouf Kone on loan from Lyon.

The Mali international has joined the French side after penning a one-year contract with no option to buy.

“Left-back Youssouf Kone (26) has been loaned to Troyes without a purchase option, from Olympique Lyonnais, for a period of one year (June 2022),” Troyes announced on their official website.

“Born July 5, 1995, in Bamako (Mali), Kone trained there from an early age, playing as a left-back, the Malian defender is known for his physical impact, his ability to win duels, and his quality as a centre.”

The statement continued: “In July 2013, Kone was recruited by Lille and played his first two seasons with LOSC B before he signed his first professional contract in January 2015.

“Looking for more playing time, the defender joined Reims in 2017, in the form of a one-season loan. In Reims, he made a superb start to the championship in Domino's Ligue 2 and is recognised as one of the great architects of their rise in Ligue 1 Conforama, during the 17/18 financial year.

“Back at the Mastiffs in 2018, Lille extended his contract for three more seasons, a symbol of the confidence given to the Malian side. The departure of Fode Ballo-Toure from AS Monaco allowed Kone to get a starting place at LOSC.

“During the 2018-19 season, he took part in 23 matches and restored the trust placed in the club's leaders.”

Kone began his international career with Mali U20 in 2015, he also played in the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup (both at U20 level) in the same year.

In one year, he took part in 17 matches and even scored three goals, and in 2015, he made his first-team debut against Benin.

Kone has already started training with the promoted side under Laurent Batlles and will most likely be in contention to play their first league match against Paris Saint-Germain next weekend.