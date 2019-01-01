Young Bafana Series: Part Four - Eyona Ndondo and Ntando Nogemane

The weekly series of Young Bafana Soccer Academy continues and in Part Four, we hear from Eyona Ndondo

‘Dedication, commitment and professionalism.’ These are the words that best describe Eyona Ndondo's ideal professional footballer. The 19-year-old midfielder, who is currently playing for the Cape Town City's Multi Choice Diski side took time off his busy schedule to chat with Ntando to discuss some aspects of his life as a footballer.

Eyona began his journey with Young Bafana Soccer Academy in 2014. it was clear from the onset that he had all the attributes to one day work towards being the legend' that he aspires to be. He ticked all the boxes and was subsequently named captain in only his first season at oung Bafana. Ndondo spends many hours both on the field and off working towards his goal of making football his profession. He describes the life of a footballer as one where the discipline which is integral to your role as a footballer is something which should also be evident in your private life.

He feels like his playing style reflects one of his role models, Andrés Iniesta. Ndodo enjoys imitating Iniesta's exquisite football that has made him one of the most admired players this sport has ever seen. From marquee goals to amazing solo runs, passes of every kind, with his feet, head or heels, and an innate ability to read the game. Editors' Picks Higuain joining Chelsea will finally put an end to Hazard's false nine nightmare

A bull and a matador - Man City's Ederson is unlike any other goalkeeper

Why tiresome Salah 'diving storm' helps mask football's bigger issues

​Sancho, Nelson and Hudson-Odoi next? The invasion of Europe by English youngsters

Iniesta ’s goal that won Spain the 2010 FIFA Soccer World Cup will remain a favourite for Eyona. Perhaps one day he will be in a position to score his own winning goal for Bafana Bafana.

With his level of dedication and commitment, one can only believe that Eyona will achieve whatever he puts his mind to. We look forward to following your career path over the coming year, Eyona.