Younes Belhanda strikes in Galatasaray win over Alanyaspor

The Morocco international was on target for the Yellow-Reds for only the second time this season

Younes Belhanda scored his second goal of the Super Lig season as edged past Alanyaspor 1-0 on Saturday evening.

The Istanbul outfit had won five of their last six league meetings with the men from Alanya and they took control of the tie with Belhanda netting from the penalty spot after DR Congo international Fabrice N’Sakala was guilty of a handball offence.

It was the former wide man’s first goal in the league since a 3-2 win away to Kayserispor on August 30.

He was on for the entire duration of the game and contributed 25 accurate passes (86%), 48 touches and three shots on target.

Gala move one place and point above Alanyaspor on the table, and are also one point away from the final European qualification spot and seven behind league leaders Sivasspor.