'You're just a f*cking player' - Man Utd-bound Antony slammed for 'weird' attitude by Ajax boss Schreuder

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has slammed Antony for his "weird" and "unprofessional" attitude as he closes in on a transfer to Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Antony publically declared his desire to secure a transfer and was left out of Schreuder's last two matchday squads amid negotiations with United. The Ajax boss has described the whole saga as a "shame" while expressing his disappointment over the way the Brazilian has conducted himself.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think that's weird [Antony's behaviour]. It's a shame it happened. Personally, I just think it's bad. I'm angry about it too. That frustrates you as a trainer. Then I think: you're just a f*cking player," he told Ziggo Sport.

Pressed on whether Ajax could issue Antony with a fine for his actions, Schreuder replied: "Certainly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: GOAL has confirmed that United have reached an agreement to sign Antony from Ajax for £85 million ($100m). The 22-year-old has already travelled to Manchester to undergo a medical and will be unveiled at Old Trafford before the summer transfer deadline.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? United could hand Antony his debut when they face Leicester City on Thursday, but if that fixture comes too soon, he will likely take his bow against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.