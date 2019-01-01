'You never know' - Beckham not ruling out bringing Messi or Ronaldo to Miami

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star knows it would be tough to land the best in the game, but isn't willing to dismiss the possibility

David Beckham knows that landing Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for Miami will not be easy to do, but he isn't giving up on trying to bring the best players in the world to his franchise.

Beckham's Miami franchise will start play in just under a year, and the club still has plenty of work to do before taking the pitch, including finishing out a stadium to actually play in.

Most importantly, Beckham and Miami's ownership group have a team to build.

Having the former star on board has led to constant speculation that some of the world's biggest stars my join up to finish off their careers in Major League Soccer.

There are no bigger stars in the world game than 's Messi and ' Ronaldo, and while Beckham doesn't see either player slowing down any time soon, he left plenty up to the imagination by claiming "you never know what can happen in football."

"Everyone has their wish list - everyone does!" he told a group of reporters in Miami when speaking of bringing in star names for his MLS side. "But if you look at the way Leo and Cristiano are still playing, even at what you might think is the later stage of their careers, I don't see it ending for them,"

"They're playing at such a high level that it's hard to see them leaving the clubs they are at. But we will see. You never know what can happen in football."

Ronaldo is 34 while Messi will be 32 this summer, and though it may seem they are late in their careers, neither has shown any sign of slowing, with both having put in star showings in the for their respective clubs. Ronaldo scored a classy hat-trick to see Juventus past , while Messi netted twice and added two assists as Barcelona cruised past .

Talking either player into joining MLS in the near future may prove impossible, but even if they can't be had Beckham knows he and his club have their work cut out for them in putting together a squad for the 2020 season.

"As an organisation, as a club, we are starting to look at players, and possibilities, at what is possible," he said.

"We've got a great team here and we'll start piecing the things together. But we have to do that quick because it's only a year away."