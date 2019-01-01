'You have to pay the money' - Rodgers suggests Liverpool's owners left him short in defence

The Foxes boss has aimed a thinly-veiled swipe at the Reds owners for not opening their cheque book during his tenure at Anfield

Brendan Rodgers believes 's owners Fenway Sports Group were 'still learning' when he was in charge of the club and they didn't realise the need to spend money on a defender and a goalkeeper.

Rodgers' Reds team were just pipped to the 2013-14 Premier League title by , with captain Steven Gerrard's famous slip in the 2-0 loss to contributing to the collapse.

The Northern Irish manager, who was sacked 18 months later, said he was thankful for the chance to coach Liverpool but suggested the owners should have strengthened the defence while he was at the club.

"I thanked [the owners] for giving me the opportunity, they were still learning as well," Rodgers said ahead of his return to Anfield with on Saturday.

"They realised later on that if you do need a centre-half or a goalkeeper you have to pay the money to get him in."

Rodgers' statement was clear reference to his successor Jurgen Klopp being boosted by the big-money signings of central defender Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson.

With the Dutch and Brazilian backbone in defence, Liverpool won last season's final and only lost one Premier League match on their way to an honourable second-placed finish.

Rodgers thinks the experience of winning Europe's premier club competition will give Liverpool confidence in their pursuit of a first Premier League title.

"They’re going to have a great chance," he said of Liverpool's league hopes.

"Now they have the confidence of winning – that gives you an edge, once you become a winner.

"They have gone close a few times over the last few years in the League Cup, the but actually then having won the Champions League, that lets them know that they can be winners.

"That will give the players there great confidence."

While Rodgers and Klopp will go head-to-head in the dugout at Anfield on Saturday, the former revealed he rented his Liverpool house to his successor and that the pair shared a hot beverage at the property.

"The girls looked around the house and we had a cup of tea and a talk about football," Rodgers said.

"What we said is private but he is a good guy with perspective on life.

"He has been great for the Premier League.

"He was a top class manager who wasn’t in work so there was obviously going to be an interest there. He has come in and done great.”