'You didn't deserve to be thrown out' - Messi slams Barcelona over Suarez exit in explosive & emotional Instagram post

Lionel Messi has aimed a fresh dig at on the back of his efforts to leave the club, with the Argentine questioning the decision of those at Camp Nou to “throw out” Luis Suarez.

The Argentine has posted on Instagram: “I had already begun to imagine it but today I went into the dressing room and it truly dawned on me. It's going to be so difficult to not continue to share every day with you both on the pitches and away from them.

“We're going to miss you so much. We spent many years together, many mates, many lunches and many dinners. So many things we will never forget, all the time we spent together.

“It will be strange to see you in another shirt and much more to come up against you on the pitch. You deserved a farewell that fit with who you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club. Someone who achieved great things for the team and on an individual level.

“You did not deserve for them to throw you out like they did. But the truth is that at this stage nothing surprises me anymore.”

