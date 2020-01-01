'You can't put a price on Greenwood' - Man Utd teenager's calmness is 'mad', says Ferdinand

The former centre-back is in awe of how confident the young striker is with either foot and how easily he's adjusted to life in the first team

Mason Greenwood is "meant to be" at , according to Rio Ferdinand, who has praised the teenage forward for his "cold-hearted" streak in the final third of the pitch.

Greenwood has enjoyed a superb breakout 2019-20 campaign at Old Trafford, after being asked to provide support for Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctioned the departure of divisive duo Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez last summer as he looked to inject youthful energy and raw pace into the United attack, and his decision has been vindicated over the last few months.

Greenwood has hit 12 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions this term, despite mostly being used as a substitute, and has looked right at home on both Premier League and stages.

He is already being tipped for a bright future at the Theatre of Dreams and it has been suggested he could earn a call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad in the near future.

Ferdinand has been impressed with the "pure ease" in which Greenwood has been able to step up into the senior fold and already sees the talented young frontman as an invaluable figure within the current United ranks.

“Have you seen what this kid is doing?!” the ex-Red Devils defender said of Greenwood during a Q&A on Instagram.

“Left and right foot. If you said to him take a free-kick please. In his own mind he is saying to himself ‘do they want it on my right or my left foot?’ That is the kind of conversations he is having in his head.

“Left foot, right foot, bang. The ball is hitting the back of the net, that is how he moves. I have seen this kid since he was very young and I have heard people talking about him at the club.

"Every level he has gone into, that is the key, every level he has played he has looked unfazed and stepped up to it easily. Like with pure, pure ease. He has just done it.

“He just looks around ‘Old Trafford? This is me, I’m meant to be here.’ That is the vibe I get from him. You can’t put a price on that, that cold-hearted calm confidence is just mad.”