'You can't go 200 km/h on the Autobahn if your car only goes 100!' - Kovac dismisses claim Bayern Munich should play like Liverpool

The German champions have struggled for consistency so far this season, and the coach feels they do not have the squad to play a more effective style

coach Niko Kovac says his side cannot play the same style as because the squad is not capable.

The German giants are second in the after nine weeks, having beaten newly-promoted Union Berlin 2-1 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The Bavarian side have slipped up four times already this season and are a point behind leaders .

Liverpool, meanwhile, are top of the Premier League having won all but one of their 10 matches and are already six points ahead of reigning champions .

But while both sides were victorious at the weekend, Liverpool's 2-1 result against at Anfield was arguably more impressive than Bayern's.

And while Kovac would like to see his side replicate Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy metal football', the coach says his side's style depends on the types of players at their disposal.

"What Liverpool did yesterday showed that they deserved to win the , but you also have to have the types of players," Kovac said to reporters.

"We must accommodate what we have. You can't try to go 200 [km/h] on the Autobahn when you can only go 100. You simply must accommodate what we have.

"We have different player types. We must find the right mix and I find that our Gegenpressing is also good, and, of course, it can always get better."

Former boss Kovac is in just his second season in charge of the Munich outfit, whereas Klopp has been with Liverpool since 2015.

And Kovac believes the extra time makes a big difference, pointing out that it has become rare for a coach to stay in one job as long as Klopp has at Liverpool.

"What are we talking about, eh?" he said, referring to Klopp's four years in charge at Anfield.

"About continuity. About time. Which apparently you no longer have in football."

Bayern are in action again on Tuesday when they meet Bochum in the DFB-Pokal, days before they face Kovac's former side Eintracht Frankfurt in the German top-flight.