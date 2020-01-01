Yekini: Oliseh, Boboye and Baffoe lead tributes for late Nigeria striker

The ex-Super Eagles and Ghana stars went on social media to mark the anniversary of the death of the 1993 African Player of the Year

Sunday Oliseh, Kennedy Boboye, Anthony Baffoe and a host of other football figures have paid tribute to late Rasheed Yekini.

The legendary forward known for his speed and shooting power died on May 8, 2012, at the age of 48.

Yekini played a key role in helping win the 1994 while scoring the country’s first Fifa World Cup goal in the United States of America months later.

Also, he holds the record as Super Eagles’ all-time top scorer having amassed 37 goals in 58 appearances.

The forward represented Shooting Stars, Vitoria Setubal, Olympiacos, Gijon before ending his career at Gateway in 2005.

With the footballing world marking his eighth-year remembrance, the trio alongside others, has taken to social media to pay respect.

Yekini was one of the few African strikers who inspired me during my playing career. Rest on legend pic.twitter.com/VJQM7OETDV — Kennedy Boboye (@BoboyeKennedy) May 4, 2020

One of Africa’s most terrific strikers Rashidi Yekini -today marks his 8th year of leaving us.Continue resting in peace Rashidi 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/MuIggfjwBt — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) May 4, 2020

8 years ago Today, we lost Nigeria's greatest striker of all time in Rashidi Yekini. May his blessed soul rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/QDQBAVgTYF — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) May 4, 2020

Today we remember one of the World’s most feared strikers of his time, Rashidi Yekini who passed on to glory on this day in 2012. May his soul continue to Rest In Peace. #RIPYekini #GoalsFather #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jsStrong pic.twitter.com/MR6epbZcOe — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 4, 2020