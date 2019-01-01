Yaya Toure helps Qingdao Huanghai secure Chinese Super League promotion

Saturday's win over Shanghai Shenxin cemented a place for the Qingdao Guoxin Stadium outfit in the Chinese top-flight next season

Yaya Toure has helped his Chinese League One club Qingdao Huanghai secure promotion to the .

Juanma Lillo's men defeated Shanghai Shenxin 2-0 in Saturday's league fixture to confirm their place in the Chinese top-flight next season.

Toure was in action from start to finish for visitors at the Jinshan Soccer Stadium as they stretched their unbeaten run to seven games in the League One.

Since he moved to in July, the former and midfielder has scored two goals in 13 outings in the second-tier league.

Qingdao Huanghai currently sit at top of the table with 57 points after 29 games. They will host Nantong Zhiyun for their final game of the season on November 2.

"Today we made history. Promotion! Next season Qingdao Huanghai FC will be where they should be... The Chinese Super League," Toure tweeted.

"I’m proud to help make this happen but I want the title. One more game to go."