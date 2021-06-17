‘Yaya Toure has a lot to offer’ – Henry Abiodun convinced ex-Barcelona star will succeed at FK Akhmat

The African football great has been tipped to come good in Russia, having previously worked with great managers during his playing career

Yaya Toure will succeed in his coaching role at FK Akhmat, according to coach Henry Abiodun who feels the experience garnered during his active days would count.

After leaving his first managerial job at Olimpik Donetsk, the Ivorian was handed a one-year deal that will see him at the Russian Premier League side for the 2021-22 campaign.

The four-time African Player of the Year winner is now expected to assist Andrei Talalayev in the dugout at the Akhmat Arena.

Several high-profile footballers have ended up becoming successful managers, and the former Sunshine Stars handler does not expect the former Barcelona and Manchester City star to fail in Akhmat.

“Well, I think it’s a good one. Each time we have an African given such an opportunity, I am always excited,” Abiodun told Goal.

“It is not an opportunity we get on a daily basis – it is very rare I must say, and when we get them with someone like Yaya Toure who has paid his dues in world football, we can only wish him all the best.

“For me, I believe he will have a lot to offer and I have no doubt that he is going to do well.”

Moreover, the Football Coaches Association of Africa Nations’ director of coaching education also provides a tip that will make the 38-year-old thrive under manager Talalayev.

“Being a good player does not automatically translate into becoming a very good coach,” the veteran tactician continued.

“However, they pick things from their experience and when you play in Europe for example, you work with knowledgeable managers.

“This can be translated in seeing great players become a sound good coach. I believe that Yaya will be one of such.

Article continues below

“The most important thing for him is to understand playing is quite different from coaching.

“So, he needs to take himself off the game and focus on the players he wants to develop, be patient with them and see them grow especially around the four pillars of football.”

A legend with 101 Cote d’Ivoire caps to his credit, he spent eight memorable years at City between 2010 and 2018, winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.