Xavi encourages me to become a coach, says Barcelona legend Iniesta

The World Cup winner has no plans to hang up his boots just yet, but has admitted that a role in the dugout does appeal to him

legend Andres Iniesta has revealed that his old team-mate Xavi has advised him to become a coach when he calls time on his illustrious playing career.

Iniesta rose through Barca's famed academy ranks as a youngster, before graduating to the first team in 2002.

He went on to amass 454 appearances for the club, scoring 44 goals, while picking up 32 trophies in total.

The former international helped Barca win nine titles and four Champions Leagues, forging a superb partnership with Xavi in the centre of the pitch.

The two men were vital members of Pep Guardiola's squad between 2008 and 2012, which is widely regarded as one of the finest in football history.

Xavi brought the curtain down on his Camp Nou journey in 2015, and decided to take up a new challenge in the Middle East with Al Sadd, where he spent the next four years as a player.

The 40-year-old then transitioned into a coaching role with the -based club, with a view to gaining enough experience to take up the top job at Barca at some point in the future.

Iniesta, who is currently plying his trade in with Vissel Kobe, says Xavi has already tried to persuade him to follow a similar path.

"I still talk a lot with him, also about being a coach. And obviously he has encouraged me to test it out and see if I like it," the 35-year-old told Marca.

"He is delighted that he is going to be a coach. For those of us who like football and think about it, in the end, it is a situation that pleases and seduces me in some way.

"I am glad for him in this new stage in his career, perhaps I may be in a similar situation in the future."

Iniesta went on to insist that while getting a coaching licence is not at the top of his agenda at present, he can see himself moving into a management role at some point.

He said: "The idea is still there but until I stop playing football it will be difficult for me to try to get my licence. Meanwhile, one tries to continue learning and to experience situations that one can use to learn.

"As for reference points, I have a small idea of the game that I want [my team to play], which is the one that I have always played at the same club.

"But we'll see. There is still plenty of time for me to sit on a bench. When I am a coach, I will definitely see different things than what I see today as a player.

"Let's see what is going to happen. For the moment we have to wait."

The current season has been suspended in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused huge disruptions to the sporting calendar across the globe.

Pressed on whether he will consider extending his stay at Vissel Kobe beyond the expiration of his contract in 2021 once he is cleared to return to the club, Iniesta responded: "We want to play again and make everyone happy again. We will see later.

"This break gives me some strength to try to extend my professional career, but now the only thing we are all thinking about is getting over this complicated situation.

"Football has been relegated to the background, but I try to stay physically strong for the time when we have to play again. We don't know exactly when it will be."