'We can do better' - Disappointed Xabi Alonso reacts as 10-man Chelsea crash to rare Stamford Bridge defeat against Spurs

Alonso demands improvement after derby disappointment

Chelsea manager Alonso did not hide his frustration after watching his side fall to a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the aftermath of the contest, Alonso was candid about the collective failings of his team. 'We are all disappointed with the result, with the performance collectively and individually we were not at our best level,' Alonso admitted. 'It was about the first goal and it went their way and with 10 men it was difficult but we can do better. Chances were the main thing, they had few and we had few. We spoke at half time we had to be patient and be mature. We can do better.'

The tactical plan for the evening revolved around creative outlets in central areas, but the execution left much to be desired. Alonso had hoped that the inclusion of specific personnel would allow Chelsea to dictate the tempo and break down a resilient Tottenham defensive block. 'We wanted to have this fluidity in the middle,' the manager explained. 'We wanted the pockets filed with Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers. There were situations but overall we have to do better.'

Penders nightmare and Palmer red card

The evening was particularly difficult for young goalkeeper Penders, who was handed his first Premier League start following a fractured jaw suffered by Emi Martinez. The debutant's night turned into a nightmare in the 77th minute when he inadvertently punched the ball into his own net while under pressure from Jan Paul van Hecke during a corner. Alonso was quick to offer support to his goalkeeper, refusing to lay the blame solely at the feet of the individual. 'We feel for everyone, it is a team thing, a collective. We have to move on,' the Blues boss stated regarding the unfortunate own goal.

Matters went from bad to worse for the hosts just three minutes later when Palmer was sent off. The England international, who had been booked earlier for a barge on Mateus Fernandes, received a second yellow card for a late challenge on former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The dismissal effectively ended any hopes of a Chelsea comeback, leaving them vulnerable to the late strike from Mathys Tel that sealed the points for the visitors. When questioned about the specifics of the two bookings that led to Palmer's exit, Alonso remained brief, stating: 'I haven't seen them.'

History rewritten at Stamford Bridge

Prior to this result, Tottenham had endured a wretched record at Stamford Bridge, winning just one of their last 36 league visits alongside 11 draws and 24 defeats. That solitary victory arrived on 1 April, 2018, when Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a 3-1 win over Antonio Conte's Chelsea.

To find Spurs' previous triumph on West London soil, one had to trace all the way back to February 1990 in the old First Division, when Terry Venables led Tottenham to a 2-1 victory against a Chelsea team managed by Bobby Campbell.

Spurs momentum building as Chelsea slide

The win moves Tottenham up to 12th place in the Premier League table, marking a successful week for the club. After securing their first league win of the season against Coventry City on Monday, this derby triumph provides a significant boost to their campaign.