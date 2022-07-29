World Cup or Champions League? De Bruyne makes his pick ahead of trophy bids from Belgium & Man City

A man that helped his club side to another Premier League title last season has his sights set on more major honours

Kevin De Bruyne has plenty to get excited about heading into the 2022-23 campaign, with the Manchester City and Belgium midfielder preparing to open bids for Premier League, Champions League and World Cup glory. The intention is to chase down every trophy up for grabs, as part of two star-studded squads, but a clean sweep will be difficult to achieve.

With that in mind, De Bruyne has been quizzed on which pieces of silverware he would prioritise if he could only land one major honour in the upcoming season.

World Cup or Champions League? De Bruyne’s pick

The 31-year-old, who has never before captured global or continental crowns, has told Forbes when asked to make his pick between two prestigious prizes: “I think winning the World Cup because that only happens every four years.

“Plus we are a small country so winning the World Cup is a very difficult task. If we could do that with our country that would be unbelievable.

“But I don't really want to choose.”

Can Manchester City win the Champions League in 2022-23?

The Blues have invested heavily during Sheikh Mansour’s time as owner, allowing them to establish dominance in the Premier League and across domestic cup competitions.

European glory has proved elusive, with a final defeat to Chelsea in 2021 as close as they have come to capturing a much sought-after trophy, but De Bruyne feels criticism of City’s efforts has been unfair.

He added on an ongoing pursuit of more medals: “What we have achieved in the last seven years at City has been unbelievable. Winning that many trophies shows the consistency we have and I think that's also very important.

“I know people get a stick out and say: ‘You've not won the Champions League’, but we've been there, we've been fighting all the time. Even being in the top eight, top four for a lot of times in the Champions League is a very big achievement.

“Obviously you want to win it but we are there or thereabouts and we will try to do the same every year.”